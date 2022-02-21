New intelligence heightens US fears that Russia is preparing for military action

Intelligence related to the command of tactical commanders and intelligence agents is one of the many indicators the United States is examining to assess whether Russian preparations for a possible invasion have entered the final stages.

According to some sources, other indicators such as electronic overload and large-scale cyber attacks have not yet been observed. Sources warned that the orders could be withdrawn at any time, or that the information might be misleading and confuse the United States and its allies.

“But as long as tanks are already rolling in and planes are flying, we will take every opportunity and every minute to see if diplomacy can prevent President Putin from moving forward,” he continued.

Washington Post first mentioned in the given commands.

Biden called a meeting of the National Security Council on Sunday to discuss the situation in Ukraine with his top advisers, including Bellingen and Harris, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan, and with allies in Europe over the weekend on how to proceed. Discusses the . Facing the crisis.

“As the president said, we believe Putin made his decision,” Harris told CNN reporters in Munich on Sunday. meetings with executives i Including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday. Harris stressed that the United States and its allies are still trying to resolve the crisis diplomatically, but the path is “narrow.”

“They are not shrinking and are now ready to strike,” Austin said in a statement from Lithuania on Saturday, adding that the forces were “taking the appropriate position to carry out the attack.”

Adding to fears that Russia is planning a large-scale offensive, ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine have increased dramatically in recent days, which Ukraine has blamed on Russian-backed forces in Ukraine’s Donbas region. Russia, in turn, announced that Ukraine was planning a large-scale offensive in the Donbass, which would require a larger pro-Russian military presence there.

The recent escalation in eastern Ukraine is “part of the drama of creating really false provocations, and then we have to respond to these provocations and finally start a new aggression against Ukraine,” Bellingen said Friday at a security conference in Munich.

Earlier on Sunday, the White House suddenly announced that Biden would travel to Wilmington, where he will vacation on President’s Day. But the flight was abruptly canceled after the president spent 15 minutes on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday afternoon, according to a White House official.

