With Andrew Palau – Find Faith at Festival in Florida, 2000

Dead Andrew Palau

Andrew Palau, son of the late missionary Louis Palau, delivered the sermon in Space Coast City FestIt is an evangelistic festival hosted by the Palau family. More than 2,000 people are reported to have sacrificed their lives for Christ.

Last week, the Palau family announced to the world the death of Luis Palau is being. A few days ago, the family held Space Coast CityFest in Florida.

The festival featured music by many famous Christian artists, including Zach Williams, Casting Crowns and Andy Minio, who also performed in Switzerland at the Spring Festival.

The event was held in Brevard County and included a fun family theater, skateboard, BMX stunt shows, and even motocross shows. Andrew Palau gave a speech at the event evening.

Hundreds of parishes as pastors

The event was free and held on March 6th and 7th. Hundreds of churches gathered to hold the Evangelist Festival together.

In addition to the festival, Andrew Palau has presided over several awareness campaigns and rallies in prisons, served breakfast for first responders, hosted lunch for political and business leaders, and two women’s meetings led by Wendy, Andrew’s wife.

According to the Palau Association, the last campaign so far was organized in 2007 by Andrew’s father, the missionary Louis Palau. The event also helped Brevard County Rangers put aside their differences and unite in service.

More campaigns planned

According to the family’s website, Palau “wants to support similar campaigns in cities around the world. Upcoming cities and countries include Hermiston in Oregon, Blantyre in Malawi, Buenos Aires in Argentina, Egypt, Mendoza in Argentina, Naples in Italy, Pakistan, and Manchester in New Hampshire, Manchester, UK, and Ghana. “

about this subject:

Louis Palau came home: “It must be your story”

Luis Palau before death: “I’m ready to go home!”

Luis Palau in Madrid: The Great Evangelism attracted 48,000 Spaniards



16.03.2021

John Paluska / Daniel Gerber

Christian Titles / Translation: Livenet