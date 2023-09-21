Current power outage in the land of Jericho on September 21, 2023: There is an outage in the power grid here

There was a power outage on Wednesday night in Jericho Land in zip code area 39291. You can read all the reports about power outages in Jericho Land since September 20, 2023 and what to do now here on news.de

Malfunctions and maintenance in the land of Jericho currently

According to reports of the Rumpfauskunft.de portal, there is currently a glitch in Jerichower Land. The electricity supplier in question, Avacon AG, has been informed. Power supply problems occur for only 17 minutes per year in an average home in Saxony-Anhalt. Most often we are talking about very localized low voltage disorders. The German electricity grid generally works very well, and this also applies to the land of Jericho. In the following overview you will find all the information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbances are currently occurring in the land of Jericho on September 21, 2023

to District Road K1003 (within a radius of approximately 1 km) in Streso, Mokern, Jerichoor Land (postcode 39291, Jerichoor Land) Grid operator Avacon AG is reporting a problem in the power grid. Technicians have been in service since September 20, 2023 at 1:02 AM. The repair must be done immediately, and the exact time has not been specified.

(As of September 21, 2023 at 2:35 AM)

Reporting a power outage in Jericho: How does my outage report get to the right place?

If you are affected by a power outage, first stay calm and check whether the fuse in the fuse box has tripped due to an overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire department rescue control centers; In most cases there is no emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

You can find the Avacon troubleshooting hotline here.

What you as an affected person should pay attention to

If you or even a larger area is affected by a power outage, authorities recommend the following: It is important to be aware of the situation in your area in such a situation. Use the media, listen to local radio stations or read online. Here at news.de you will always find out the current situation in your city. Only in exceptional cases of emergency should you call the emergency numbers 110 (police) and 112 (fire department). If the fault is not yet widely known, inform your electricity grid operator of the details. Reduce electricity and water consumption to a minimum. Finally, in the event of a longer power outage, find out the locations of information points set up by the authorities.

Power outages: states and federal states in comparison

Power grid outages occur from time to time, even if they are usually only regional and temporary. In Germany, a lot of efforts are being made in all areas to ensure uninterrupted energy supply; Statistically speaking, German families have to live without electricity for less than 20 minutes on average per year. In the UK, it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries such as Poland or Italy, it is more than 3 hours.

The Federal Grid Agency’s comparison of federal states shows that headline numbers for power outages range between 9 and 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, closely followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hessen, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein are the least vulnerable to power outages (about 9 minutes each).

More on the topic: What you can do against power outages

