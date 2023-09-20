Prince Williams Earthshot Prize: These are the finalists’ projects

15 projects were presented as part of a summit on the Prince William Earthshot Prize. Five of them will receive a cash prize of £1 million each in November.
Prince William (41) took part in the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in the USA, where, among other things, the 15 finalists for this year’s awards ceremony for his environmental project were announced. The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on November 7 in Singapore.
