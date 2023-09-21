Liam Payne after kidney injury: His girlfriend gives a health update

Liam Payne has been suffering from serious health issues recently. His partner Kate Cassidy said he was already feeling better. © imago Images/ABACAPRESS/Marechal Aurore

Singer Liam Payne had to be hospitalized due to a serious kidney infection. Now his girlfriend Kate is giving a health update.

Liam Payne, the former One Direction singer, has improved after suffering a serious kidney infection. This was given by his girlfriend Kate Cassidy He announced in a TikTok video.

Payne The American influencer says he has been discharged from the hospital and is now on the mend: “He is in good hands.”

The British singer spent the weekend in Lake Como, Italy, with his girlfriend and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance due to “severe kidney pain.” Doctors had told the 30-year-old that he had to stay there for the time being because they needed to carry out a series of tests.

Liam Payne: In hospital for the second time

This was not the first time his son’s father had gone to the clinic due to kidney pain: according to his own statements, he had to go to the hospital in August due to similar complaints, and thus canceled his planned tour of South America. .

In a video he posted on But now the doctors’ instructions are for me to take it easy on my recovery.”

Liam Payne had a video in July He posted on his YouTube channel where he talked about his time in a rehabilitation clinic in the United States of America. He spent 100 days in the facility and has been “sober for approximately six months.”

