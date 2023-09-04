Current Portfield maintenance dated September 4, 2023: Here there may be malfunctions in the electricity network

Maintenance measures have been conducted on the power grid in the 38176 zip code area of ​​Portfield since Sunday evening. Temporary power outages should be expected. All information about the maintenance of the electricity network in Portfeld since 3 September 2023 and where power outages are now a possible outcome can be found here on news.de

Electricity network maintenance: There may be malfunctions at the moment. Image: Adobe Stock/hdostalfodo.media

Breakdowns and maintenance in Portfield currently

According to reports of the Fehlungsauskunft.de portal, routine maintenance is currently being carried out at the Avacon AG site in Bortfeld. The availability of the German electricity grid is very high on average, including in Portfeld in Lower Saxony. However, power supply interruptions can occur from time to time. In many cases, these faults are low voltage and only affect one or a few households. In the following overview you will find all the information about crash reports in the region.

This maintenance is currently being carried out at Portfield on 4 September 2023

Since September 3, 2023 at 11:01 PM in the area Katzhagen in Portfield (ZIP 38176, Payne Area) Routine maintenance work was carried out on behalf of Avacon AG. There may currently be disturbances within a radius of approximately one kilometer, and the end of the work cannot be expected yet. No direct report from the network operator is available.

(Last updated: September 4, 2023 at 5:34 pm)

Reporting a power outage in Portfield: the appropriate contact for those affected

If you are affected by a power outage, first stay calm and check whether the fuse in the fuse box has tripped due to an overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire department rescue control centers; In most cases there is no emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

You can find the Avacon troubleshooting hotline here.

What can we say about the electricity grid in Germany?

The German electricity grid is 1.8 million kilometers long. To ensure that electricity reaches where it is needed, there is a sophisticated network infrastructure divided into different voltage levels. The so-called transmission system operators, or TSOs for short, are responsible for national distribution in the high voltage range. In Germany there are four TSOs dividing the federal territory geographically: Tennet in the north-south axis from Schleswig-Holstein to Bavaria, Umbreon in the west, 50Hz in the east in the area of ​​the new federal states and TransnetBW. In Baden-Württemberg. Their networks are connected to low-voltage distribution network operators via substations. Distribution network operators are local or municipal energy supply companies, such as widely deployed municipal utilities, that ultimately provide electricity to consumers.

Frequent supply outages

Power grid outages occur from time to time, even if they are usually only regional and temporary. In Germany, a lot of efforts are being made in all areas to ensure uninterrupted energy supply; Statistically speaking, German families have to live without electricity for less than 20 minutes on average per year. In the UK, it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries such as Poland or Italy, it is more than 3 hours.

The Federal Grid Agency’s comparison of federal states shows that headline numbers for power outages range between 9 and 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, closely followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hessen, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein are the least vulnerable to power outages (about 9 minutes each).

