Elite Card becomes Privilege Card, Thailand, Bangkok

BANGKOK: Thai Privilege Card Co., Ltd., the operator of the “Thailand Privilege Card” project overseen by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a significant rebranding initiative.

The company’s goal is to establish itself as a global leader in premium franchises for individuals seeking long-term residency in Thailand. The rebranding will replace the previous eight membership options in favor of the new Thailand Privilege Card, which will now be available in four different packages.

Considering key markets such as China, Japan, the US, the UK, Russia and EU countries, the renewable product is expected to contribute more than 10 billion baht to Thailand’s revenue.

Manatasi Anuat, President of Thailand Privilege Card Co., Ltd., highlighted that the rebranding marks the official transformation of the “Thai Elite Card” into the “Thai Privilege Card”.

The new card focuses on the philosophy of freedom of choice and offers comprehensive benefits for a global lifestyle, including airport privileges, enriching travel experiences, leisure activities, accommodation and business investment opportunities.

In line with the concept of “More Choice, More Freedom,” the new “Thai Privilege Card” will introduce a Privilege Points system. Members can collect points in each membership tier and redeem them for exclusive benefits and exceptional experiences.