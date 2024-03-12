American critics choose Sandra Holser as the best actress in culture and entertainment

Los Angeles (dpa) German actress Sandra Holser received another award from the Critics' Awards in the United States, which increases her chances of competing for the current trophy. The National Society of American Film Critics (NSFC), which includes about 60 well-known film critics, announced the selection of winners on Twitter on Saturday (local time).

Holser (45 years old) won the Best Actress award for her roles in the films “Anatomy of a Case” and “Area of ​​Interest.” In terms of votes, she was ahead of Emma Stone (“Bad Things”) and Lily Gladstone (“The Moonflower Killers”). LAFCA (Los Angeles Film Critics Association) had already honored Holser in December. The German is also competing for the Golden Globe Award, which will be distributed on Monday evening in Beverly Hills.

Who else received the award?

The NSFC award for “Best Picture” was won by the romantic film “Past Lives,” the debut feature film by South Korean-Canadian director Celine Song. The drama “Area of ​​Interest” took second place in this category, and “Oppenheimer” came in third place. Irish actor Andrew Scott beat out the competition with his leading role in “All of US Strangers.”

The directing award went to Briton Jonathan Glazer for the film “The Zone of Interest.” In the film, Holser plays the wife of concentration camp commandant Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), who lives with his family in a luxurious house next to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

In the “Non-English Film” category, Aki Kaurismäki’s Finnish tragicomedy “Falling Leaves” received the most votes, followed by “The Zone of Interest” and “Anatomy of a Case.”

The National Society of Film Critics has been giving these awards since 1966. In recent years, the jury has voted for films such as “Moonlight,” “Parasite” and “Nomadland,” which later also won the Academy Award for Best Picture.