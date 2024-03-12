March 12, 2024

American critics choose Sandra Holser as the best actress in culture and entertainment

Ulva Robson March 12, 2024 2 min read

Los Angeles (dpa) German actress Sandra Holser received another award from the Critics' Awards in the United States, which increases her chances of competing for the current trophy. The National Society of American Film Critics (NSFC), which includes about 60 well-known film critics, announced the selection of winners on Twitter on Saturday (local time).

Holser (45 years old) won the Best Actress award for her roles in the films “Anatomy of a Case” and “Area of ​​Interest.” In terms of votes, she was ahead of Emma Stone (“Bad Things”) and Lily Gladstone (“The Moonflower Killers”). LAFCA (Los Angeles Film Critics Association) had already honored Holser in December. The German is also competing for the Golden Globe Award, which will be distributed on Monday evening in Beverly Hills.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Are old movies with racist or sexual content still entertaining?

March 11, 2024 Ulva Robson

Great Britain: Celebrity Big Brother: Princess Kate's uncle has been evicted

March 10, 2024 Ulva Robson

Award: American critics chose Sandra Holser as the best actress in entertainment

March 8, 2024 Ulva Robson

You may have missed

2 min read

American critics choose Sandra Holser as the best actress in culture and entertainment

March 12, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

The ancient fortification was also a sanctuary

March 12, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Oscars 2024: When will Roger Federer sell umbrellas?

March 12, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Akuma content for Year 2 and more announced

March 12, 2024 Gilbert Cox