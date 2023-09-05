Power outage in Mukrehna currently on September 5, 2023: These disturbances exist

In Mokrehna, power went out in the Langenreichenbach area on Monday around lunchtime. You can find out all the reports about power outages in Mukre here since September 4, 2023 and what to do now here on news.de

Symbol: Beware of power outages in your area. Image: Adobe Stock/Evgen

Malfunctions and maintenance in Mokrina currently

The availability of the German electricity grid is very high on average, including in Mokrehna in Saxony. However, power supply interruptions can occur from time to time. In many cases, these faults are low voltage and only affect one or a few households. There is currently a report on the city of Mokrehna, according to the Rumpfauskunft.de portal. The responsible electricity supplier, Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH, is reporting an outage in the supply area. If you would like to learn more about current events in the area, you will find detailed information about the work being done below.

The following disturbance is currently occurring in Mukriyana on September 5, 2023

We are currently addressing a temporary incident in the electricity network in the supply area of ​​Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH. Region The B87 federal highway in Odenhain, Mokrehna (postal code 04862, North Saxony) Affected since September 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM, the issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible by the technicians responsible. Unfortunately, the network operator did not provide any additional information on this matter.

(Last updated: September 5, 2023 at 2:39 am)

Reporting a power outage in Mokre here: How to contact the right person

If you are affected by a power outage, first stay calm and check whether the fuse in the fuse box has tripped due to an overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire department rescue control centers; In most cases there is no emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom.

What you can do in the event of a power outage

If you notice problems with your power supply, there could be different reasons. However, there are some steps you can take to fix the problem yourself first. Often this is not a power fault at all; In most cases, the fuse in the circuit is simply tripped for protection reasons. So, first check your fuse box to see if the fuse has blown. If so, disconnect all consumers that may be the cause from the network and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is most likely damage to the power line in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may already be down. A power outage alone is not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire department emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your energy supplier.

Differences in power grid failures in comparison

Power grid outages occur from time to time, even if they are usually only regional and temporary. In Germany, a lot of efforts are being made in all areas to ensure uninterrupted energy supply; Statistically speaking, German families have to live without electricity for less than 20 minutes on average per year. In the UK, it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries such as Poland or Italy, it is more than 3 hours.

The Federal Grid Agency’s comparison of federal states shows that headline numbers for power outages range between 9 and 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, closely followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hessen, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein are the least vulnerable to power outages (about 9 minutes each).

