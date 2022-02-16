Chrome OS Flex: Google wants to save old PCs and Macs

Google has announced a new operating system: the free and cloud-based Chrome OS Flex. This is meant to turn old PCs or Macs into Chromebooks.





So the new operating system can be installed “in a matter of minutes,” according to Google in One Blog post. It was developed by Google a few years after its acquisition of Neverware, the manufacturer of CloudReady. CloudReady is a distribution of Google’s Chromium OS that can be installed on existing computers.

The now announced operating system is primarily intended for schools and businesses with old PCs or Macs that no longer work properly after years of use. google browser It is believed that these systems can be revived by removing Windows or macOS and installing Chrome OS Flex. This is a lightweight operating system that can run on weaker devices and because of its reliance on clouds It remains stable for years. Chrome OS Flex should receive the same attention from Google as Chrome OS. Hence it is based on similar code and edited with the same rhythm. Chrome OS Flex works efficiently on devices up to 13 years old, according to the tech giant. ChromeOS Flex is already in early access and can be downloaded. Violations are still expected today.