Capcom has another ominous countdown

As a Valentine’s Day surprise, Capcom tweeted a link and if you click on it, you’ll be taken to a relatively blank screen with a countdown of days and hours. At first glance, it doesn’t seem to give anything away… but upon closer inspection, some fans have noticed that the countdown font is quite similar to the one used in vampire– Branches like Resident Evil 7 or Resident Evil Village It was used.

The Resident Evil 9 dream can be ruled out in advance although there’s almost no chance of Capcom announcing it at the end of the countdown. for one thing village It was only released last year and on the other hand, Capcom has already announced that DLC will be available village He is on the way. Against this backdrop, it wouldn’t be surprising if the corresponding DLC ​​awaits us at the other end of this countdown. Meanwhile, genres have also been published An online museum of past Resident Evil titleswhich will be expanded again on February 22.

Of course, this could very well be a rehash of rumors Resident Evil 4 Act. Using a long countdown timer such as this current 5 day could be a great way to increase the hype. However, some also believe that the countdown with Street FighterSeries from Capcom can be related. The countdown ends three days after Capcom’s Street Fighter Pro round ends. The company may be ready Street Fighter 6 Or reveal anything else related to his long fighting streak. Looks like the mystery will be solved at 6 AM on February 21!