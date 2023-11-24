November 25, 2023

Christmas without the royal family: Meghan ‘never wants to set foot in England again’

Ulva Robson November 24, 2023 2 min read
Meghan, Prince Harry’s wife, does not want to return to England, according to royal writer Omid Scobie. This means that Christmas with the British royal family will no longer be possible.

Meghan “never felt at home” in the UK and “never wanted to set foot in England again” – so was that their Christmas together?

  • Meghan reportedly “never wants to return” to England.
  • This is what the British write “Mirror” He refers to the royal author Omid Scobie.
  • It also means there will be no Christmas with the British royal family.

Now it looked like a Christmas miracle, as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, called to congratulate King Charles on his 75th birthday. Even the British media speculated An invitation from dissident royals to a family Christmas party.

Now everything looks very different again. “Mirror” He writes that Meghan never wants to return to England.

This is what royal journalist Omid Scobie, author of “In Search of Freedom” and “End Game” – his latest works – claims. Meghan “never wants to set foot in England again” because she “never felt at home.”

It is also said that she did not attend the coronation ceremony last May because she refused to “dive back into court soap operas.”

Harry and Meghan send Charles photos of the kids

However: Scobie’s new book says the Sussexes kept King Charles “informed about their family life by sending him photographs of the children”. The family bond should not be completely broken.

Omid Scobie was previously referred to as Meghan’s mouthpiece. The book “End Game” is dedicated to the current state of the British monarchy. It comes out this month.

The book description reads: “An unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to protect her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after he is murdered by…his family.”

However, Scobie recently tried to distance himself from the Sussexes ahead of the publication of his new book.

It came after Meghan announced that a former consultant had helped the author with his first book. The biography, published in August 2020 that detailed Harry and Meghan’s married life and their separation from the royal family, was reportedly unauthorized. It later emerged in court that Meghan had been aware of the book.

