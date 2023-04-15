Interesting facts about the poisoning tour – Schlager.de

Schlager star Helene Fischer’s giant “Rausch” tour kicked off in Hamburg on Tuesday (Schlager.de reported). For more than three hours (including an intermission), Helen Fisher performs colorful medleys from her repertoire. Schlager.de contains the most exciting and interesting facts about mass production.

The tour will continue until October 2023. Helen Fischer will give 71 concerts in 15 cities in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands. There is always: 32 trucks that transport all the equipment from one city to another. It takes about 24 hours to set up the giant stage. On the other hand, disassembly takes only four hours.

Helen Fisher: A theater equipped with many features

No wonder, because the stage was created very individually for the singer. On the stage is a pond with a diameter of about 5 meters surrounded by a ring of fire. 800 computer-controlled jets and 3000 liters of water ensure an amazing waterfall effect. There is also a LED video wall, which is also a partially transparent curtain. Your squad is also placed on a mobile platform. Last but not least, there is a lift platform that can be extended as part of the stage.

In addition to the 30 people on stage as an ensemble, another 150 people are involved as employees in Cirque du Soleil productions. The crew comes from more than 20 countries, including Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Venezuela, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Belarus.

