European Union Commission Vice President Marus Shevoviى has denied the British government’s allegations in the dispute over Northern Ireland. London’s Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that the European Union is trying to establish a border in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, in violation of the spirit of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Good Friday Agreement. This agreement ended the civil war in Northern Ireland.

In conversation with Sud-Deutsche Zeitung The international media responded to Zivovich that Raab’s claim “raises many question marks because it is based – diplomatically – on a complete misunderstanding regarding the agreement we entered into.” After all, the Northern Ireland Protocol establishes these controls over deliveries from the rest of the kingdom – “and it is our shared responsibility to make them as smooth as possible”.

Chivovich is responsible for relations with Great Britain and the implementation of the Brexit agreements. The Slovak started on Monday Infringement action Against the United Kingdom for violating provisions Northern Ireland Protocol Violated. This is part of the 2019 Withdrawal Agreement and aims to prevent customs officers from having to inspect trucks between the Republic of Ireland and British Northern Ireland. Therefore, the protocol states that Northern Ireland will continue to comply with product rules and customs regulations in the European Union despite Brexit. However, the logical conclusion is that cargo shipments from England, Wales or Scotland to Northern Ireland should be examined.

Great Britain wants to extend the transition periods on its own

There are transition periods so UK companies can adjust to the new customs procedures at Northern Ireland ports. But some expire at the end of March. Business associations and the UK government have requested the extension. Since eviovi, in London’s view, hesitated too much with this request, the government announced two weeks ago that it would arbitrarily extend the transitional periods – a clear breach of contract from Brussels’ point of view.

Shevovic does not rule out the extension: “We understand now that adaptation is more difficult and that companies need more time,” he said. But the British government must explain exactly how it wants to use the extra time and complete the preparations. He complained that “what we got here from the government is totally insufficient. There are no clear steps, deadlines and intermediate goals.” “We want a clear plan for what will happen in the coming weeks and months and when the rules can be fully implemented.”