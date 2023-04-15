Meghan Markle’s time in the royal family is over

Homepage A wide street lined with trees

Meghan Markle is in an impossible situation. Whatever you decide, it will be interpreted negatively. However, you don’t need to feel sorry for them.

Montecito – You don’t have to be a psychic to know that Prince Harry, 38, died on the day of his father, King Charles III’s, coronation. (74) and his stepmother Camilla (75) would cut an evil figure. The fact that he and his family were brought to the historic event at all should be understood as a request from a father desiring the presence of his two sons at the height of his royal life. It took a long time before the palace was finally able to confirm: Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle (41), will come but will stay with children Archie (3), who will be four years old on coronation day, and Lilibet (1) in California.

Emily Ferguson: Meghan has decided not to support Prince Harry on this difficult day

On duty at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry will be surrounded by the family members he abducted in his memoir, Spear, which was released in January. Meghan clearly does not want to take up the challenge, as she too has missed some opportunities to complain about members of the royal family. As rumors swirl across the Atlantic that the Duchess of Sussex is upset about Archie and Lilibet’s exclusion from the King’s coronation plans, on this side of the pond she will be greeted by Emily Ferguson, royal writer of the book… pass Already completely written off.

“Her refusal to attend the two-hour service and support her in-laws on one of the most important days of her life marks the end of her royal journey – and there is no turning back from here.”, she writes. And also: “She will never be greeted with open arms again, and her next performance – if there ever was one – will only be met with boos, harsh criticism and questions about what she’s getting out of it.”

User votes according to Express on the decision to walk away from Meghan Markle “She can’t keep calling herself ‘Royal’ if she has nothing to do with them at all, and Harry hardly ever, so I really think it’s about time . . . “ “It’s amazing how she can spread dirt but not take the next criticism….” “As a mother, she is probably doing the right thing for her little ones, and she should be given credit for that.”

Megan’s popularity ratings are at an all-time low

No wonder Meghan wants to avoid public scolding. With her popularity in the UK already at an all-time low — the latest data from YouGov shows she is liked by just 23 percent of Britons and disliked by a whopping 50 percent — her decision to call off the coronation is yet to do her any favors and will only fuel resentment more. She could have easily brought her two children back to the UK and celebrated Archie’s birthday later that afternoon in the secure surroundings of Frogmore Cottage, and he’d heard it.

Apparently, Meghan wants to avoid appearances like the Queen’s Platinum Anniversary (photomontage). © i Images / Imago & PPE / Imago

It certainly wasn’t an easy decision for Meghan to make. A palace insider said the palace staff were “happy with the circus [mit Meghan] They don’t come into town”, while another took pity on the Duchess, saying, “Damned if you do, and damned if you don’t”. It is one thing to attend the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II (96, † 2022) out of respect for Her Majesty the Queen., but it is quite another matter to be present at the beginning of a new era. Most Brits seem to shrug off Meghan’s absence: “As a mother, she’s probably doing the right thing for her little ones and she should be given credit for that,” read one of the comments. Sources used: express.co.uk, mirror.co.uk