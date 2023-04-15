Lady Gaga advises Biden on technical issues

She had already performed at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden in January 2021. Now Lady Gaga takes on a new assignment serving the White House.

President of the United States Joe Biden (80) She has a pop star lady gaga (37) Appointed one of the chairs of the Arts and Humanities Advisory Council. The 13-time Grammy winner (“the face of the poker”) shares leadership of the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities with movie and theater producer Bruce Cohen, 61, the White House said.

Singer Jean-Baptiste (36) and actor George Clooney (61) are among the members of the panel, which aims to strengthen the influence of culture in many areas within the United States. Personal details were announced on Thursday. (best / dpa)