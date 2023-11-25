Middleweight Oronzo Berardi will make his UK debut on December 1st!

The time has finally come next Friday: Auronzo Berardi will make his debut with promoter legend Frank Warren at London’s famous York Hall!

UK Serving December 1st: Auronzo Berardi Boxes at York Hall!

German-Italian cruiserweight champion Oronzo Berardi will step into the ring for the first time in the UK next Saturday. He previously boxed in Italy at Matchroom and in Germany. As BOXEN1 reported in March of this year, Berardi, just 23 years old, has signed a deal with one of the biggest promoters in the world: Frank Warren and his Queensberry Promotions. Boxers like Tyson Fury, Joe Joyce, Chili Zhang, Daniel Dubois, Anthony Yarde and many others are under contract there.

However, after Berardi was injured in the spring, the planned debut on the Island initially fell through. Next week, Friday, it’s finally time! At London’s famous York Hall, trainer’s protégé Dirk Dziemski, who had been preparing for several weeks at the SES gym in Magdeburg, finally arrived in the ring for Frank Warren. Against Israel Davos (20-10 (5), 17 KOs), who was born in Panama and lives in the USA, Berardi (6-0, 5 KOs) has a good opportunity to make his debut in the UK.

For Dofus, who was already the WBC FECARBOX light heavyweight champion, this is the second fight in a row at the venerable York Hall. The American elected representatives should in no way be underestimated. With 30 fights under his belt, he is clearly the most experienced man in the professional arena and has also faced a number of aspiring talents and seasoned professionals in the ring: Richard Rivera, the current No. 9 light heavyweight boxer in the world, and former Adam Deines. Opponents are Fanlong Meng, current No. 5 light heavyweight Ali Ismailov, European Amateur Championship bronze and silver medalist Chevon Clark (now 7-0 in the pros) and world No. 1 Russian cruiser boxer Alexei Babin.

If young professional Auronzo Berardi, born in Palo del Colle, Italy, can pull off an impressive win in London, it will be a statement and a successful ‘first submission’ for the boxing-mad British nation. The six-time German champion, Italian champion, European vice-champion and European champion among amateurs certainly has talent.