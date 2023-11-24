More than just hype: Artificial intelligence in everyday testing

Not a day goes by without us hearing news about artificial intelligence: while the topic creates doom for some, for others it smells big money. Barbara Oberrauter-Zabransky is a trained communications scientist, AI trainer, and founder Artificial Intelligence Academy In Vienna. In this article she explains what’s behind the current hype around AI, why the topic is more than just a PR campaign – and who should use ChatGPT and Co.

ChatGPT, Midjourney, Antropic and Co: AI is on everyone’s lips

The current hype around artificial intelligence (AI) started a good year ago: In November 2022, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT, an AI that is easily accessible to everyday consumers for the first time. AI systems and algorithms were already around before, but ChatGPT was a game-changer with its user-friendly interface that made the technology suitable for the masses.

Since then, AI has been on everyone’s lips: not just experts, everyone can now interact with AI systems. This reduced access has led to a real breakthrough in artificial intelligence. Suddenly everyone was talking about the opportunities and risks of this technology, and artificial intelligence became the topic of conversation in 2023.

Take AI titles with caution

However, you shouldn’t take every headline between the hype and the apocalypse too seriously: AI is neither fully developed nor is human extinction imminent. I would recommend to anyone who finds the topic a little disturbing not to believe everything that is published – and above all, to rely on the fact that nothing is eaten so hot as cooked. Not even when it comes to artificial intelligence.

Of course, the current AI hype is often misused for marketing purposes: many IT companies smell big and hail AI as a panacea. Many managers hope to score points with AI projects. Often there is not much behind it, but many are still blinded at the moment by their lack of experience with AI.

But that’s just one aspect: on the other hand, there are already AI applications that can be useful to ordinary consumers in their daily work. Tools like ChatGPT make interacting with AI easy and low cost. Technology has real applications and will change our daily lives step by step.

AI as a job killer?

However, many employees’ fear of being replaced by artificial intelligence is not unfounded. External service providers are currently particularly at risk: studies show that individual companies actually make savings here. However, between the use of AI tools like ChatGPT and the automation of entire processes, there is still a wide range of human activities that cannot be covered so quickly.

Example: If you break the project down into individual work steps, depending on the size of the project, you will end up with at least 20 to 50 individual “juggles” until the project is truly completed successfully. With AI, you can probably do a third or even half of it, but you still need humans to do the rest: to strategically plan, communicate, control, and follow up.

However, the uncertainty among many employees regarding the use of AI is understandable. In my opinion, open communication between companies and employees will be important here to reduce fears and take advantage of the opportunities provided by AI without making jobs redundant.

Artificial Intelligence as an effective business tool that saves time

However, anyone who jumps above the shadows and uses ChatGPT in their daily work can actually benefit greatly from it. Preliminary studies suggest that ChatGPT can increase the productivity of individual employees by up to 25% – especially in areas where they are already struggling. According to studies, office workers in particular spend more than 50 percent of their work time typing and processing information. This is a huge waste of time and deprives many people of the joy of work.

This is where AI comes in: tools like ChatGPT can produce high-quality text and content at high speed. This way, AI saves you countless hours of work and creates space for really important tasks that you enjoy. More enjoyment in work and life – that’s the added personal value of this amazing technology.

Use creativity to fully exploit the potential of ChatGPT

However, to get really good results, you have to challenge ChatGPT a bit. In my courses, I often find that when asked standard questions, people get predictable and unconvincing answers. The reason for this is to train the system on probabilities and reproduce shared content.

To realize the model’s full potential, you need to make him think outside the box: for example, by giving him a completely new role or telling him directly to prioritize innovative and unlikely ideas. You can also further focus your query by asking the form to focus its suggestions on a specific audience or media channel. The more precise and creative the request, the more interesting the result.

AI is worthwhile – both professionally and personally

AI like ChatGPT is as global and useful as the Internet itself. The possibilities are very diverse: in the professional context, artificial intelligence offers huge time savings and increased efficiency. But there are also many use cases in the private sector that enhance creativity and productivity. Whether it is text creation, research, knowledge transfer or entertainment – ​​AI has something to offer everyone. The best way to find concrete use cases is to try them out.

It soon becomes clear: AI is not limited to a specific target group. Everyone can benefit from this universal tool and get individual added value from it. AI is democratizing productivity and creativity. It has the ability to make all of our lives easier and more enjoyable – both professionally and privately. The only requirement is to embark on the adventure and discover your possible applications.