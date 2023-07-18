Christians in China – Beijing shows its authority over the Church – News

All about this: The Chinese government appointed Giuseppe Shen Bin, who is loyal to the regime, as the new Bishop of Shanghai. The Vatican only found out about this after the fact and was not pleased: in its view, it was up to the Pontifex alone to appoint bishops. But the Vatican later recognized the bishop and announced in a brief statement that it hoped the decision would not be taken unilaterally next time. This shows that the Catholic Church – and other religions as well – is under increasing pressure in China.

Beijing is interested in the contract: In fact, there is an agreement between Beijing and the Vatican that gives the church leadership in Rome the right to veto the appointment of a bishop in China. So this will only be proposed by Beijing. “But the current case shows it’s not working,” says freelance journalist Fabian Kretschmer, who lives in China. Apparently, there is a power struggle between Beijing and the Vatican behind the scenes. “The fact that church leadership learned of the bishop’s appointment from the media speaks volumes,” Kretschmer said.

Religion in China: According to the constitution, religious freedom applies—but to a very limited degree. Religious sites have been redesigned under President Xi Jinping: no more large crosses, no more protruding minarets. Since 2015, there has been a large-scale campaign to “Chinese” the Church – that is, to make it Chinese. Religion must be compatible with socialism. “It’s about exercising control – and it affects all areas that are regulated by civil law, such as environmental organisations,” says the journalist. Above all, the regime is behaving “paranoid” towards religions – for fear that dissidents will organize themselves there.

current situation: About five million Christians live in China. There are now two types of Christian churches in China. On the one hand, there is the official Catholic Church, which is monitored by the state but tolerated. Their bishops must swear allegiance to the political leadership. “They have to swear, for example, that they will resist any infiltration by foreign powers,” says Kretschmer. On the other hand, there are underground Christians in China. They congregate in private homes and are branded illegal by the authorities. They just feel bound by the Vatican. Time and time again some of them are arrested, including priests.

Religious Chinese: “In fact, the need for spirituality in China is going to be very great,” Kretschmer says. The Communist Party failed to establish a value system. It was always about economics and economic growth. This created a need for freedom and harmony in many people.” Christianity was able to satisfy many Chinese’s need for moral values. According to the journalist, the number of Chinese who call themselves Christians has increased accordingly.