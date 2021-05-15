United States of America: Election of Trump’s Candidate for a Leading Position

Scott Applewhite Elise Stephanic, the Republican Representative in the US House of Representatives from New York, speaks to reporters after her election. In the row over the direction of the US Republicans, Rep. Stephanic, with support from former President Trump, won the race for the leadership of the parliamentary group. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP / dpa

The 36-year-old was elected in closed session in Washington on Friday by Republican representatives in the House of Representatives, as announced by group leader Kevin McCarthy. Stephanik succeeds prominent Trump critic Liz Cheney, who on Wednesday voted outside the parliamentary bloc under pressure from the former president.

Stefanek announced after the election that House Republicans were united in the fight to save the United States from President Joe Biden’s “Radical Socialism” plans by the Democrats. She also thanked Trump openly, calling him “an important part of our Republican team.” The former president, who now lives in Florida, is the leader of the party in the eyes of voters.

As chair of the House Republican Convention, Stephanic is now the third-highest-ranking member of her group. Trump hailed her election as a sign of Republican unity. The former president had expressed his support for Stephanic. The New York Vice President became one of his most loyal supporters. McCarthy also supported them.

Cheney, 54, described the former president's allegations of alleged election fraud last year as a "lie." It accuses Trump of running a "crusade" to undermine democracy. Cheney announced that he would continue to fight his dominance in the party. It calls for a return to traditional, conservative republican values.