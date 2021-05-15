World

United States of America: Election of Trump’s Candidate for a Leading Position

May 15, 2021
Esmond Barker
Elise Stephanic, the Republican Representative in the US House of Representatives from New York, speaks to reporters after her election. In the row over the direction of the US Republicans, Rep. Stephanic, with support from former President Trump, won the race for the leadership of the parliamentary group. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP / dpa

The 36-year-old was elected in closed session in Washington on Friday by Republican representatives in the House of Representatives, as announced by group leader Kevin McCarthy. Stephanik succeeds prominent Trump critic Liz Cheney, who on Wednesday voted outside the parliamentary bloc under pressure from the former president.

Stefanek announced after the election that House Republicans were united in the fight to save the United States from President Joe Biden’s “Radical Socialism” plans by the Democrats. She also thanked Trump openly, calling him “an important part of our Republican team.” The former president, who now lives in Florida, is the leader of the party in the eyes of voters.

