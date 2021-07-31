World

After Barbock: Plagiarism scandal also concerns CDU counselor candidate Laschet

July 31, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Allegations of plagiarism against Armin Laschet for his book The Rising Republic. Migration as an opportunity.

    The candidate for the position of chancellor must have copied at least one paragraph.

    “Looking back at the past, it would have certainly been better if I did a bibliography,” she said.

    This was followed by a racist scandal over the ‘n-word’.

German political theater is boiling. Rather than using persuasive arguments and programmes, potential successors to Chancellor Angela Merkel, 67, are currently making headlines with allegations of plagiarism and other wrongdoing.

After Annalena Baerbock (40), Armin Laschet (60) now needs an explanation. The candidate for chancellor of the German Christian Democratic Party (CDU) admits errors in his book The Rising Republic. Migration as an opportunity » from 2009.

