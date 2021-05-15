“Tianwen-1” spacecraft – China lands on Mars for the first time in “Zhurong” rover – news

China landed on Mars for the first time.

The landing craft of the Chinese spacecraft “Tianwen-1” landed on the surface of the Red Planet on Saturday morning, with the rover “Zorong” on board.

This was reported by the Xinhua News Agency, citing the space agency.

Tianwen-1 separated from Earth last July and reached Mars orbit in February. The Chinese mission is one of three flights to Mars that took off from Earth last summer.

Legend: China released a high-resolution image of the Martian surface in March while the Tianwen-1 probe was orbiting the planet in preparation for the landing.

The United Arab Emirates and the United States also sent missiles towards Mars at that time. The “persevering” rover landed in February. So far, only the United States has managed to deploy reconnaissance vehicles to the red planet.

The Soviet Union landed in the 1970s, but contact with the probe was cut off immediately. The journey to the Red Planet and landing is very difficult. Only about half of the previous landing attempts were successful.

After landing comes the real work

If everything goes according to plan, the “Zhurong” rover, named after the Chinese god of fire, which has landed in the Utopia Planitia area, will be operating and investigating for at least three months. The rover weighs about 240 kg.

Legend: A visitor to an exhibition in Beijing looks at a display screen containing a replica of the Chinese rover that has now landed on Mars.

It has six wheels and four solar panels and can move at a speed of 200 meters per hour on the surface of Mars. The rover carries scientific tools with which to collect information about the planet’s surface composition, geological structure, and climate.