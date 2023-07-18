Russian propaganda talks about an alleged conflict with Türkiye

Russian promoters regularly make unsubstantiated claims. Now they are talking about a conflict with Türkiye.

Vladimir Solovyov (January 2023): The Russian preacher has once again made disturbing allegations. This time it was about the Turkish president.

Russian propaganda is once again publishing alarming reports, this time warning of an alleged Turkish attack. So the promoters demand Russia in , in conflict with Türkiye to prepare. They have no evidence of this, but the reason for the escalation of propaganda may be the increasing distance from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In the past few weeks, he has increasingly distanced himself from Russia with his actions. Erdoğan enabled Sweden to join NATO and spoke in favor of NATO membership Ukraine He released high-ranking Ukrainian officers, contrary to an agreement with Russia, and reportedly wants to supply Ukraine with Turkish self-propelled howitzers.

In addition, Erdogan again campaigned for an extension of the grain agreement between Russia and Ukraine, under which Russia must continue to allow Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea. Russia does not seem enthusiastic about the growing distance between Erdogan and He refused to extend the deal on Monday.

Preacher Vladimir Solovyov and Duma deputy Semyon Bagdasarov spoke about relations with Turkey on Russian state television. Solovyov declared that “Türkiye is an imperial country with an imperial history.” Then Bagdasarov claims: “They want to take advantage of the situation that has arisen to win back the territories that they think belong to them.” This is not only the South Caucasus, but also “our North Caucasus, the Black Sea coast and the Crimea.” According to Bagdasarov, Russia must act now.

The story did not mention that Russia itself annexed Crimea in violation of international law in 2014. Furthermore, the claim of the Russian propagandists could not be confirmed. Such statements are not known to have come from Türkiye or the Turkish president.

