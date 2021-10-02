Authorities follow Brian Laundry’s path in North Carolina

1/7 Dead friend Gabe Pettito is now wanted in North Carolina.

The partner of the slain Gabi Pettito (22) can still be found. North Carolina authorities are now following up on a series of calls that indicate Brian Laundry, 23, is hiding on Appalachian Road.

This was confirmed by the Mayors of Watoga and Avery counties WSOC-TVThey received more than six references to Gabi Pettito’s fugitive 23-year-old friend earlier this week.

The Appalachian Mountains is a region familiar to Laundry because, according to various reports, he “lived alone for months” there.

However, it was not clear how many clues turned out to be actual Brian Laundry scenes. Among other things, the car was stopped to investigate possible bullets. However, this did not lead to anything.

Watauga officials are also investigating online posts related to the 23-year-old’s sighting. “We have been monitoring social media for any purported sightings or information about Brian Laundry in the area,” Watoga County Sheriff Lynn Hagaman confirmed.

Brian Laundry was also allegedly seen in Boone, North Carolina, officials say.

Sheriff said some of the clues were strong enough to pass on to other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. This means the FBI is also aware.