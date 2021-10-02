World

Authorities follow Brian Laundry’s path in North Carolina

October 2, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/7

    Dead friend Gabe Pettito is now wanted in North Carolina.

  • 2/7

    Officials are following up on clues being received in droves.

  • 6/7

    Some leads were strong enough to be passed on to other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

  • 7/7

    Brian Laundry returned from a road trip together without his girlfriend Gabe Pettito on September 1.

The partner of the slain Gabi Pettito (22) can still be found. North Carolina authorities are now following up on a series of calls that indicate Brian Laundry, 23, is hiding on Appalachian Road.

This was confirmed by the Mayors of Watoga and Avery counties WSOC-TVThey received more than six references to Gabi Pettito’s fugitive 23-year-old friend earlier this week.

See also  Joe Biden committed a huge slip in the meetings!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *