Ukraine offensive ‘far from a failure’

The United States confirmed Ukraine’s advance in its counterattack against the Russian attackers. “The Ukrainians are advancing steadily and meaningfully,” Chief of Staff Mark Milley said Tuesday at the US Department of Defense after an online meeting of the International Ukraine Contact Group for Military Assistance Coordination.

“This is nothing but a failure,” he added, after a related question. It is too early to draw such a conclusion. “I think there’s still a lot to fight and I stand by what we’ve said before: It’s going to be long, it’s going to be hard, it’s going to be bloody.”

Milley cited the mined area as the reason for the slow progress. And the Armed Forces of Ukraine “slowly” and “deliberately” made their way through minefields, which currently pose a particularly great danger. “The losses suffered by the Ukrainians in this attack are due not so much to the strength of the Russian Air Force as to minefields,” he said.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed that the allies of the country that was attacked by Russia will not hesitate to support Ukraine. “Our work continues and we will do everything we can to ensure the success of the Ukrainians.”