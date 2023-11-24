Bir sene önce Doğu Türkistan’ın Ürümçi city Çin’in sıkı karanatina yüflammen 21 katlı apartmanda yangıgydürkada kanta kontienda i.

Canada Doğu Türkistan Derneği organized a memorial event for the Uygur Turks who lost their lives in the fire that broke out in the 21 catl ı apartman on 23 Kasım 2023 “Sıfıs politika2020 3” which was strictly enforced by the Chinese government on Doğu Türkistanlılar.

ÇİN’İN INSANLIC SUÇU BİR KEZ DAHA HATIRLANDI

Doğu Türkistanlılar ve yerel Türkistanlılar ve yerel Türkistanlılar ve yerel Türkistanlılar ve yerel Türkistanlılar ve yerel ılırıkur ve yerel ılırıkur ve yerel Türkistanlılar ve yerel Türkistanlılar ve yerel Türkistanlılar ve yerel Türkistanlılar ve yerel Türkistanlılar. Also, in the square, the pictures of the Uygur Turks who lost their lives in the fire in Ürümçi and the pain of their families were shown through the media.

44 Masum Uighur Turke Vahis Oldi

It means nothing can be done about it. “On 24 Kasım 2022, a fire broke out in a high-rise building in the city of Ürümçi in Eastern Türkistan, killing 4 women and children. The expressions were used.

ÜRÜMÇİ’DE BİR Aİle Yanarak Can VERDİ

Chigan Yanginda”Cipher Covid“Politics and politics have a strong influence on the situation, and you have a lot of information about it. Yangının ışım kalan anne ve 3 childınun mütü yürekleri dağlamıştı. Uyghur Anne Kambarnisa Abdurrahman (48) and her children İmran (5), Şehide (8) and Nehile (14) evlerine. vurulan kilit yüflammen Yanarak can vermikti.