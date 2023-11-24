November 25, 2023

Canada Urumqi Yangini Ve Aklik Choikirimi 1. Ilinda Anildi

Jordan Lambert November 24, 2023 2 min read

Bir sene önce Doğu Türkistan’ın Ürümçi city Çin’in sıkı karanatina yüflammen 21 katlı apartmanda yangıgydürkada kanta kontienda i.

Haber Giriş Tarihi: November 24, 2023 4:46 pm

Haber Güncellenme Tarihi: November 24, 2023 4:46 pm

Canada Doğu Türkistan Derneği organized a memorial event for the Uygur Turks who lost their lives in the fire that broke out in the 21 catl ı apartman on 23 Kasım 2023 “Sıfıs politika2020 3” which was strictly enforced by the Chinese government on Doğu Türkistanlılar.

Canada Urumqi Yangini Ve Aklik Choikirimi 1. Ilinda Anildihttps://t.co/JaA96f62IO pic.twitter.com/MzZW9vNCmK

— QHA – Kırım Haber Ajansı (@qha_kirimhaber) November 24, 2023

ÇİN’İN INSANLIC SUÇU BİR KEZ DAHA HATIRLANDI

Doğu Türkistanlılar ve yerel Türkistanlılar ve yerel Türkistanlılar ve yerel Türkistanlılar ve yerel Türkistanlılar ve yerel ılırıkur ve yerel ılırıkur ve yerel Türkistanlılar ve yerel Türkistanlılar ve yerel Türkistanlılar ve yerel Türkistanlılar ve yerel Türkistanlılar. Also, in the square, the pictures of the Uygur Turks who lost their lives in the fire in Ürümçi and the pain of their families were shown through the media.

44 Masum Uighur Turke Vahis Oldi

It means nothing can be done about it. “On 24 Kasım 2022, a fire broke out in a high-rise building in the city of Ürümçi in Eastern Türkistan, killing 4 women and children. The expressions were used.

ÜRÜMÇİ’DE BİR Aİle Yanarak Can VERDİ

Chigan Yanginda”Cipher Covid“Politics and politics have a strong influence on the situation, and you have a lot of information about it. Yangının ışım kalan anne ve 3 childınun mütü yürekleri dağlamıştı. Uyghur Anne Kambarnisa Abdurrahman (48) and her children İmran (5), Şehide (8) and Nehile (14) evlerine. vurulan kilit yüflammen Yanarak can vermikti.

See also  Black Friday AirPods deals: AirPods Pro will be $ 169 at Walmart on November 25

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

British Home Secretary misbehaves in House of Commons

November 24, 2023 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

“Supercrisor” from Canada to America

November 24, 2023 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

UN tax convention despite opposition from EU and USA – EURACTIV.de

November 23, 2023 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Christmas without the royal family: Meghan ‘never wants to set foot in England again’

November 24, 2023 Ulva Robson
1 min read

Quantum Physics: Exotic matter made of light

November 24, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Winter Games in Switzerland – The Sports Parliament gives the green light for the 2030 Olympics – Sports

November 24, 2023 Eileen Curry
3 min read

The message reaches Earth via a laser beam from space

November 24, 2023 Gilbert Cox