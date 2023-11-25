Börse Express – EQS Voting Rights: Delivery Hero SE (Germany)

Delivery Hero SE: Publication with the intention of distribution throughout Europe in accordance with Article 40 paragraph 1 WpHG
Declaration of Voting Rights
1. Information about the issuer
Name: Delivery Hero SE
Street, house number: Oranienburger Straße 70
Postal Code: 10117
Location: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
2. Reason for Notice
X Purchase or sale of shares with voting rights
Acquisition or sale of instruments
Change in total voting rights
X Other reason: Changes in positions are important
Due to the shares of Delivery Hero SE
A stock basket or index with more than 20% of the value of securities in it
Represent a basket of stocks or an index
3. Information about the person to be notified
Law firm: Morgan Stanley
Registered Office, State: Wilmington, Delaware, USA
From America
4. Names of Shareholders
If different from 3, with 3% or more voting rights.
5. Door Contact Date:
November 17, 2023
6. Total Voting Shares
Share Share Total Shares Total No
Voting rights instruments (Total 7.a. + as per voting rights
(Total 7.a.) (Total 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Section 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
New 3.21% 1.85% 5.06% 270660497
Last 3.48% 1.32% 4.80% /
Communication
Lungs
7. Details of voting rights
A. Voting rights (sections 33, 34 WpHG)
Absolute in ISIN %
The direct reason is stated directly
(Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG) (Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 8690380 0.00% 3.21%
Total 8690380 3.21%
b.1. Section 38 para 1 no. 1 Tools in the sense of WpHG
Type of Instrument Maturity / Exercise Period Voting
Place of Demolition / Ownership Rights
Absolute runtime in %
Anytime Equity Call Option 712900 0.26%
December 15, 2023
up to
March 15, 2024
Right of withdrawal at any time 1941990 0.72%
bond loan
Contracts
Total 2654890 0.98%
b.2 Article 38 paragraph 1 no. 2 Instruments in the sense of WpHG
Type of Maturity Exercise Cash Settlement Voting
Instruments / Expiration Period / or Physical Rights
Complete processing time in %
12/15/2023 Anytime Cash Settled Cash 14339 0.01%
futures
Retail Anytime Cash 1070 0.00%
Built 08/04/2070
Up to the product
09/21/2073
Always Cash to Equity Swap 2155614 0.80%
April 22, 2024
up to
09/22/2025
Compound 41404 0.02% from anytime bar
Option 01/29/2024
up to
April 14, 2025
Retail 11/2/2026 Anytime Cash 6585 0.00%
was constructed
Product –
Quality
Always changeable from physical 138167 0.05%
Bond April 30, 2026
up to
March 10, 2029
Total 2357179 0.87%
8. Information about the person to be notified
Notifying Party (3.) Not Restricted or Controlled
Other companies subject to notification require voting rights
Issuers (1.) own or hold the voting rights of the Issuer;
will cause.
A complete chain of subsidiaries starting with X
Supreme Control Person or Supreme Controlling Person
Company:
Company Voting %, Instruments %, Total %,
3% or 5% if or 5% or
more high
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
capital management,
LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
domestic shares,
LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital Services
LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
capital management,
LLC
Morgan Stanley & %% %
Co. LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
are limited
Morgan Stanley % % %
Investments (UK)
Morgan Stanley & %% %
Co. International
Plc
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
capital management,
LLC
Morgan Stanley & %% %
Co. LLC
Principal Dealer % % %
Services Corp
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley BV % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
capital management,
LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
Smith Barney LLC
9. In the case of power of attorney according to Section 34 Paragraph 3 of the WpHG
(only possible by attribution according to section 34 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG)
Date of General Meeting:
Total Voting Shares after AGM (6th):
Voting Rights Share Instruments Share Total Shares
10. Other Information:
Note that the chosen reason for the message depends
Indicates the specific activity that occurred on which day
Threshold value has been exceeded or reached, resulting in
Contributed to driving the reporting requirement. So it didn’t work
Compare the percentage values of the new and last values
Notice in Total Voting Rights Section
Date
November 23, 2023
