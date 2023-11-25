Börse Express – EQS Voting Rights: Delivery Hero SE (Germany)

Delivery Hero SE: Publication with the intention of distribution throughout Europe in accordance with Article 40 paragraph 1 WpHG

November 24, 2023 / 5:15 PM CET/CEST

Declaration of Voting Rights

1. Information about the issuer

Name: Delivery Hero SE

Street, house number: Oranienburger Straße 70

Postal Code: 10117

Location: Berlin

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for Notice

X Purchase or sale of shares with voting rights

Acquisition or sale of instruments

Change in total voting rights

X Other reason: Changes in positions are important

Due to the shares of Delivery Hero SE

A stock basket or index with more than 20% of the value of securities in it

Represent a basket of stocks or an index

3. Information about the person to be notified

Law firm: Morgan Stanley

Registered Office, State: Wilmington, Delaware, USA

From America

4. Names of Shareholders

If different from 3, with 3% or more voting rights.

5. Door Contact Date:

November 17, 2023

6. Total Voting Shares

Share Share Total Shares Total No

Voting rights instruments (Total 7.a. + as per voting rights

(Total 7.a.) (Total 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Section 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

New 3.21% 1.85% 5.06% 270660497

Last 3.48% 1.32% 4.80% /

Communication

Lungs

7. Details of voting rights

A. Voting rights (sections 33, 34 WpHG)

Absolute in ISIN %

The direct reason is stated directly

(Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG) (Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG)

DE000A2E4K43 0 8690380 0.00% 3.21%

Total 8690380 3.21%

b.1. Section 38 para 1 no. 1 Tools in the sense of WpHG

Type of Instrument Maturity / Exercise Period Voting

Place of Demolition / Ownership Rights

Absolute runtime in %

Anytime Equity Call Option 712900 0.26%

December 15, 2023

up to

March 15, 2024

Right of withdrawal at any time 1941990 0.72%

bond loan

Contracts

Total 2654890 0.98%

b.2 Article 38 paragraph 1 no. 2 Instruments in the sense of WpHG

Type of Maturity Exercise Cash Settlement Voting

Instruments / Expiration Period / or Physical Rights

Complete processing time in %

12/15/2023 Anytime Cash Settled Cash 14339 0.01%

futures

Retail Anytime Cash 1070 0.00%

Built 08/04/2070

Up to the product

09/21/2073

Always Cash to Equity Swap 2155614 0.80%

April 22, 2024

up to

09/22/2025

Compound 41404 0.02% from anytime bar

Option 01/29/2024

up to

April 14, 2025

Retail 11/2/2026 Anytime Cash 6585 0.00%

was constructed

Product –

Quality

Always changeable from physical 138167 0.05%

Bond April 30, 2026

up to

March 10, 2029

Total 2357179 0.87%

8. Information about the person to be notified

Notifying Party (3.) Not Restricted or Controlled

Other companies subject to notification require voting rights

Issuers (1.) own or hold the voting rights of the Issuer;

will cause.

A complete chain of subsidiaries starting with X

Supreme Control Person or Supreme Controlling Person

Company:

Company Voting %, Instruments %, Total %,

3% or 5% if or 5% or

more high

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

capital management,

LLC

Morgan Stanley % % %

domestic shares,

LLC

Morgan Stanley % % %

Capital Services

LLC

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

capital management,

LLC

Morgan Stanley & %% %

Co. LLC

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

International

Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley % % %

International

are limited

Morgan Stanley % % %

Investments (UK)

Morgan Stanley & %% %

Co. International

Plc

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

capital management,

LLC

Morgan Stanley & %% %

Co. LLC

Principal Dealer % % %

Services Corp

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

International

Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley BV % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

capital management,

LLC

Morgan Stanley % % %

Smith Barney LLC

9. In the case of power of attorney according to Section 34 Paragraph 3 of the WpHG

(only possible by attribution according to section 34 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG)

Date of General Meeting:

Total Voting Shares after AGM (6th):

Voting Rights Share Instruments Share Total Shares

November 23, 2023

Language: German

Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Strasse 70

10117 Berlin

Germany

Web: www.deliveryhero.com

1781791 11/24/2023 CET/CEST

ISIN DE000A2E4K43

AXC0231 2023-11-24/17:15

