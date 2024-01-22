Snow and cold have killed 90 people in the US

DSnow, ice and temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees have killed about 90 people in the United States in the past few days. In Tennessee, a man died after falling through a glass dome while trying to clear snow from a roof. Many people have died in accidents on icy roads.

Health officials also said some people from southern states died in their homes due to hypothermia. In all, health officials in Tennessee say at least 25 people have died as a result of last week's winter storm.

Several communities in the state in the southeastern United States have now installed warming chambers. In Oregon, about 4,000 kilometers away, at least 16 people have died of the cold in the past week, officials said. Three adults were electrocuted when a pole fell on their car in Portland and they were ejected. A newborn baby in the car with them was saved.

According to CBS, states such as New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Kentucky and Mississippi also recorded many accidents in snow and ice. However, 23 skiers and snowboarders who defied warnings and ventured into the woods near Killington on Saturday in Vermont, in the northeastern United States, were rescued. According to Vermont State Police, it took emergency services equipped with ice packs more than five hours to find the 17 adults and six children in rough, icy terrain in minus 15 degrees.