January 22, 2024

Snow and cold have killed 90 people in the US

Jordan Lambert January 22, 2024 2 min read

DSnow, ice and temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees have killed about 90 people in the United States in the past few days. In Tennessee, a man died after falling through a glass dome while trying to clear snow from a roof. Many people have died in accidents on icy roads.

Health officials also said some people from southern states died in their homes due to hypothermia. In all, health officials in Tennessee say at least 25 people have died as a result of last week's winter storm.

Several communities in the state in the southeastern United States have now installed warming chambers. In Oregon, about 4,000 kilometers away, at least 16 people have died of the cold in the past week, officials said. Three adults were electrocuted when a pole fell on their car in Portland and they were ejected. A newborn baby in the car with them was saved.

According to CBS, states such as New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Kentucky and Mississippi also recorded many accidents in snow and ice. However, 23 skiers and snowboarders who defied warnings and ventured into the woods near Killington on Saturday in Vermont, in the northeastern United States, were rescued. According to Vermont State Police, it took emergency services equipped with ice packs more than five hours to find the 17 adults and six children in rough, icy terrain in minus 15 degrees.

See also  Swiss Farmer: Fewer Cattle in North America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Storm “Isha” rages in Ireland and Great Britain

January 22, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Jonas Lenher wins Canada – Fanny Smith fourth

January 22, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Today in live stream: German hockey team against Great Britain

January 21, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

3 min read

Strike from Tuesday evening: the train drivers' union paralyzes Germany for six days

January 22, 2024 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Snow and cold have killed 90 people in the US

January 22, 2024 Jordan Lambert
5 min read

Spengler Catigny Cup Group – After defeat in 2022: Will Team Canada respond? – Sports

January 22, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Science – An amazing scene: an asteroid burning near Berlin – Knowledge

January 22, 2024 Faye Stephens