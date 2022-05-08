Monkey pox was diagnosed in the UK

IA case of monkey flu has been reported in the UK. The person infected with the rare virus is said to have been infected in Nigeria and then traveled to Great Britain, the British Health Commission said over the weekend. The man is being treated by specialists at a London hospital and his contacts are being contacted as a precaution. In a statement, Colin Brown of the UK Health Security Agency said, “It is important to emphasize that monkeys are not easily transmitted from person to person and that the risk to the public is minimal.

The virus is spread when people have close physical contact with each other. According to the authority, the diseases are usually mild and will subside in a few weeks. However, there may be more severe isolated cases. Symptoms of monkey box include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, and rashes that often begin on the face and spread to other parts of the body.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeys were first recorded in humans in Africa in the 1970s. Since then, they have proven to have performed in more than ten countries on the continent. Pathogens are spread by different animal species. According to the WHO, the viruses were occasionally shipped by travelers to the United States, Israel and Great Britain in 2018.

Smallpox is thought to have been eradicated worldwide following a major vaccination campaign in the 1980s.