Successful revenge of Canada

In 2018, Germany won a thrilling silver, beating Canada 4-3 in the semifinals. At the start of the tournament in Beijing, the Germans had no chance of winning 1: 5 against the record Olympic champion. However: Four years ago, Germany lost their first two games.

Daniel Winnick from Geneva-Servet and Maxim Noro from the ZSC Lions also scored a goal for Canada.

Eight goals “only” for the Chinese

Many ice hockey experts have predicted a real defeat for China, which is ranked 32nd in the world for the Olympics. In the premiere against the United States, the Chinese, a team consisting mainly of natural players, conceded just eight goals.

Sean Farrell (20), who plays in the NCAA University League when the Americans were 8-0, stood alone with three goals and five points.

Finnish Manninen thanked

At the start of the Olympics, Finland easily beat Slovakia 1-0, 6: 2. Zakari Manninen scored three goals for Salah Yulayov Ufa. Harry Besson of the SCL Tigers was also one of the scorers.

Juraj Slapkovsky scored two goals for Slovakia. At 17, he became the youngest Olympic double-scorer in 38 years. Ahead is expected to be one of the first draft choices in the NHL this summer.

Lander Gate of the Lander

Sweden won 3-2 against Latvia. CSKA Moscow’s Lucas Walmark was the winner of the match with two goals, but the second goal was scored by National League player Anton Lander. EV Zug striker and Tre Kronor captain made it 2-0 after just 30 seconds in the second period.

The Latvians shifted gears as the game progressed, with Langnau’s Ivars Punnenovs goal and three more “Swiss” on the team. After reducing their lead to 2-3, Sweden goalkeeper Lars Johansson saved his team’s victory with powerful saves in the final stages.