Biden and Trudeau are planning the next bilateral conference to reset relations between Canada and the United States

Trudeau expressed disappointment with Biden’s decision to revoke the Keystone XL’s cross-border permit, officials said, adding that Biden acknowledged it was a blow to Canada but emphasized that it was his commitment to his campaign.

Earlier on Friday, Trudeau said he intended to speak to Biden about the impact Keystone moved into Canadian jobs. But he indicated that he would not fight with Biden in this regard, noting that the Canadians and the new administration “are more in line with the values” than the previous administration. He and other federal officials said they “respect” Biden’s decision.

“There will never be a perfect alliance with the United States,” Trudeau said Friday morning. “It is the case with any president.”

Yet leaders of troubled Canada’s oil-producing provinces say Biden’s move on the first day was an insult, and are pushing Trudeau to take a tougher stance. Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenny Trudeau called for it Impose trade and economic sanctions against Washington If diplomatic efforts to engage the pipeline failed, he appeared on Fox News on Friday to repeat his anger.

Kenny told Fox: “It is very disappointing that one of the first actions of a new president was, I think, disrespecting America’s closest friend and ally – Canada.”

One official said Trudeau and Biden had agreed to connect their offices to Buy America cases so that Canada would not be surprised. Biden is expected to unveil an executive order promoting Buy America next week.

The leaders also discussed Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadians held in China since December 2018. It is believed that their arrest was in retaliation from Beijing against Canada’s arrest of Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou based on a US extradition request.

The second official said Biden said the United States “will be as helpful as possible.”

During the call, Biden remembered his last trip to Canada in December 2016 when The then Vice President Trudeau gave a state dinner In December 2016.

“I think this is a new moment and full of new opportunities for a very good relationship,” said the second official, describing the call as “really warm and cooperative.”