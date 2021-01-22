Justin Trudeau to obtain Biden’s first official contact with a foreign leader

Kathleen Wayne, the first gay and young female prime minister in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, said, “If the discord in America gets fiercer and deeper, we’re in trouble.” She noted that far-right activists had been encouraged in Canada as well, remembering that they were being harassed and harassed by “angry right-wing men who are very hard-line” during her 2018 election campaign, which she lost.

“We need to see that dissipate in the United States,” she said. “This is Biden’s first job request. To take a breath and not preach to people, but try to figure out how to weave the social fabric of the country.”

“It’s a huge task,” she added.

Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Biden have a warm history. Prime Minister Was the host at the state farewell dinner To the Vice President out of four years, after Mr. Trump’s victory. Mr. Biden gave a speech afterwards, in which he said that it was up to Canada to be the defender of “the liberal international order.” He finished with: “Vive le Canada. Because we need you so badly.”

Both leaders made fighting climate change, defending human rights and strengthening international institutions central to their programs. They built their political personalities on inclusivity and social justice – even though Mr. Trudeau is 49 years younger than Mr. Biden.

Mr. Rock, who also served as Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, said he hoped Mr. Trudeau would assist Mr. Biden in rebuilding US relations around the world. Mr. Rock said, “I hope their first conversation includes the words,“ How can we help? “We are not the ones who acted like Mr. Trump did. We have a reasonable currency in the capitals of the world.”

Some in the country were concerned about Mr. Biden’s proposal Protectionist economic policies It could harm the Canadian economy which is essentially dependent on the United States. But even conservative Canadian politicians expect a renewed and strengthened relationship.

Alberta’s Prime Minister, Jason Kenny, who described the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline as a “punch inside,” welcomed the new administration, adding that his province had “the deepest economic ties with the United States and strong social ties going back well. More than a century.” .