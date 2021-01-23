Top News

Dustin Diamond wonders if he got cancer from the cheap hotels

Dustin DiamondIt was so hard for him to deal with Cancer emotionally … and it made him wonder how this happened to him.

A “Saved by the Bell” star actor told TMZ … that Dustin struggles to come to terms with his type of lung cancer – stage 4 small cell carcinoma – because it’s usually due to smoking, and he’s never been a smoker.

So, we’re told that Dustin can’t help but wonder if cancer was a result of his frequent travels to work over the past 20 years.

The rep says that Dustin has worked across the country on movie sets and in comedy clubs to meet and greet … and he sometimes had to stay in highly questionable hotels and motels, because there were no other options.

We are told that Dustin thinks some of these spots might have mold or asbestos … which he could breathe in, causing cancer.

As we reported … Dustin just completed The first round of chemotherapy In a Florida hospital, he will soon begin physical therapy while he awaits a second round of treatment.

He told us his doctors have not determined the cause of his cancer, but as he told us … he has a history of this disease in his family. his mom He died of breast cancer.

Dustin’s rep says they are waiting for more test results, and are hoping for some answers.

