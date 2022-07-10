Biden Signs Abortion Executive Order | Present America | DW

Two weeks after the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to “protect reproductive rights and protect access to safe and legal abortion.” The White House said Biden would do “everything in his power” until Congress passes federal legislation.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Health must ensure access to contraception and medical abortion. Also, data on women who learn about abortion on the Internet should be prevented from being made available for criminal investigations.

Free consultation

The US government has also pledged to ensure the safety of patients and clinics. The Justice Department and the White House legal department also plan to create a panel of attorneys who will offer free advice or representation to women with legal problems related to abortion.

A pro-abortion protest in New York City in June

Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court struck down a nearly 50-year-old right to abortion, arguing that it was not enshrined in the Constitution. Since there is no statewide law allowing abortion, the law now rests with the states. Republican-controlled states in particular have recently attempted to establish restrictive abortion laws. However, in some cases, they were temporarily suspended by local courts.

jj/uh (dpa, afp)