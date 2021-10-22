Justin Trudeau misses memorial service for abused Native Americans

For the first time, Canada held a memorial day at the end of September to commemorate the injustice suffered by the indigenous population. Justin Trudeau failed to do so.
The basics in brief
- Canada commemorates the injustice done to indigenous peoples.
- But Justin Trudeau failed to do so.
- Now he apologizes to the residents.
The first day of remembrance for abused Indigenous peoples in Canada occurred at the end of September. However, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, failed to do so. Now he has apologized to the indigenous leaders.
On Monday, Trudeau visited “Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation” to apologize to leader Rosanne Casimir. The Canadian Parliament designated the Spring as National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The Prime Minister has reportedly declined invitations to attend. Instead, he went on vacation with his family.
“I am here today to say that I wish I had been here a few weeks ago. I am so sorry for that.” This is what Justin Trudeau said in front of the British Columbia Church.
He said: “Instead of talking about truth and reconciliation, people talked about me and this is my mistake,” he said. “I take responsibility for that.”
