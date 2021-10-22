Eurowings Discover will fly to Halifax and Calgary in 2022

Eurowings Discover is now implementing the latest planned long-range tourist itineraries. Thus, the crane subsidiary is implementing two new routes to Canada.

Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings Discover is still young in progress. The low-cost airline specifically focuses on long-haul tourist routes. And it is precisely here that Eurowings Discover must now create the last routes that have been planned so far, such as fvw.de mentioned. This affects two routes to Canada, which have already been bypassed in the Eurowings Discover system since yesterday and will also be practically certified next year.

Eurowings Discover acquires Calgary and Halifax

Eurowings Discover is still in progress. Young Lufthansa – The daughter gradually took the tourist routes away from her mother, along with her own. The operation is now scheduled to be completed with the remainder of the planned long-distance itineraries focusing on tourism, which will then be carried out by Eurowings Discover. Until now, these routes were mostly only available as Lufthansa Group and Star Alliance transportation connections. As a result, itineraries to Canada are the last to be included in the budget airline’s flight program. The flights in question are said to have been included in the Eurowings Discover system since yesterday, October 20.

Eurowings Discover will take over the route to Halifax, among other things.

The planned routes are two long-haul routes, from Frankfurt to Calgary, which will be operated by Eurowings Discover from May 23 next year, and the route to Halifax, which will be carried by Eurowings Discover from June 13, 2022. At yesterday’s due date, the flight number has changed The former were initially converted to so-called “new Lufthansa Marketing flight numbers” with the extension “operated by Eurowings Discover” and moved to Lufthansa’s reservation system. As Lufthansa also announced, additional services booked, such as seat reservations, visits, children traveling alone and animals, will be automatically rebooked, as far as is technically feasible.

The staff is very critical

Eurowings Discover seems to have started – in one form or another – with success. The Lufthansa subsidiary especially wants to attack long-distance tourist routes. But given the working conditions and staff, Eurowings Discover is now facing sharp criticism. Because in order to be as competitive as possible and be able to stand up to airlines like the holiday airline Condor. It should come as no surprise that this occurs at the expense of working conditions and employees. At least that’s where the criticism from the unions Vereinigung Cockpit (VC for short) and the Independent Flight Attendants Organization (UFO for short), who now want to create a representative staff body or work council for Eurowings Discover – one that still doesn’t come in.

Conclusion on the seizure of Canada’s roads

Now the last of the planned long-distance tourist routes will soon be implemented by the young Lufthansa subsidiary, which is said to have already taken place on the system side. Operationally, the routes from Frankfurt to Halifax and Calgary will be taken by Eurowings Discover next year. Accordingly, the passengers then expect the product and service from the crane subsidiary. which is also facing sharp criticism from its employees. There is a lot going on at Eurowings Discover.