Prince Harry: The alleged lawsuit against Great Britain has serious consequences

For viewers of the public spectacle of the British royal family, the lawsuit Prince Harry is alleged to have brought against the British government is likely just another item in a long list of things the Duke of Sussex must do with his homeland. For Harry himself and his family in the UK, there is a lot more to it than that.

Prince Harry, 37, resigned as a prominent member of the royal family in early 2020. A circumstance that brings him and his wife, Duchess Meghan, 40, not only advantages, but unfortunately also many disadvantages, as the couple seem to have only noticed over time.

Prince Harry calls on the government to protect the police



This is mainly of a financial nature, because in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, 67, Harry and Meghan complained that security was taken away from them after their resignation.

A point that still seems to bother Harry, as he is now demanding police protection when visiting Great Britain and is ready to fight for it in court. It’s a decision that brings not only legal drama, but family drama to the “Evening Standard,” says Claire Cohen, columnist for The Telegraph.

The lawsuit could mean the end of the royal family



In her view, Harry consciously risked that suing the government would also mean suing his family and could finally destroy prospects for reconciliation.

“Even from his villa in Montecito, Harry needs to understand that this confrontation means that his grandmother, the Queen, may never meet his seven-month-old daughter, Lillipet. He also needs to understand that this latest explosion – on the subject of that they have fallen Indeed – it would only further damage his already fragile relationship with Prince Charles. Doing it anyway shows how betrayed and abandoned he feels.”

Sources used: standard.co.uk, dailymail.co.uk

