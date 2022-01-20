Online fruit trading / Newsnet in one message

Photo: Infarm

Through the partnership, sustainable, fresh herbs can be purchased all year round, which are grown and harvested on site at the Infarm Growing Center in Amstelveen/Amsterdam. Crisp offers Vertical Farming products in Infarm co-branded closed carton packaging. The herbs are packed with roots to preserve flavor and freshness, according to the Cloud Connected Growing Network.

The introductory group consists of 13 herbs such as Italian basil, curly parsley, thyme, lemongrass, and sage, and as Infarm’s premiere offering: thyme. They have been available in the Crisp app since January 2022. At the end of March, the company will be the sole supplier of fresh herbs. Crisp receives herbs upon request from the Growing Centre, which is only 20 km from Crisp’s central distribution site. This growing center has a capacity of 300 square meters and can currently harvest more than 500,000 plants per year, using 95% less water and 95% less land than conventional farming. In 2022, a new large-scale production facility will also be constructed at the Infarm Growing Center in Amstelveen to double the farming capacity.

Infarm’s new generation of vertical farms for retailers and restaurants have also been certified by UL, a safety sciences company, to CAN/UL 8800, the standard for horticultural lighting equipment and systems. This is listed under file number E519218 for both the USA and Canada. In addition, the new generation of in-store farms are CE and CB certified for European and Japanese markets. The current in-store cultivation system has QPS Field Evaluation certification from the United States and Canada and CE certification for Europe and Japan. In the future, consumers will also be able to choose from tomatoes, strawberries, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce and even potted plants.

Back to overview