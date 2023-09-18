BitTorrent users target: payment requests for file sharing

Many BitTorrent users are now being hit with new payment demands for alleged movie piracy.

A nasty surprise for thousands of Canadian BitTorrent users: a new wave of warnings with demands for payment due to movie piracy is flying into their mailboxes. But why does this controversial “copyright troll” business model exist?

Why did it last more than two decades? The real question at the center here is the astounding ignorance of many internet users who unwittingly fall prey to trolls over and over again.

Trolling as a business model

The history of “copyright trolls” goes back more than two decades. Originally known in Germany, they have spread throughout the world in recent years. These trolls seek to extort money from internet users by hunting them down for allegedly sharing copyrighted content illegally.

Canadian BitTorrent users are also not safe from this billing mechanism. Recent reports suggest that the number of payment requests in Canada is on the rise. A lawsuit lists more than 1,900 IP addresses allegedly linked to the piracy of the movie “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.” Plaintiffs try to make money by exploiting the fear of litigation.

Suspicious BitTorrent users – only a few defend themselves

Of the 10,000 BitTorrent users already warned in Canada, only a few are struggling. They are often pressured to agree to a settlement or to reveal information about other household members who may know more about the incident. This is what Torrent Freak reports In a recent article.

Despite many warnings and advice, it is surprising that many BitTorrent users still fall for copyright trolls. Plaintiffs use a combination of IP addresses and users’ real names to bolster their position and demand more money.

Copyright Trolls: How to Best Protect Yourself

Now you might be wondering how you as a BitTorrent user can protect yourself from such warnings and payment demands. Here are some important tips:

Use a VPN: A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address and protects your identity while surfing the web or exchanging files. This makes it difficult to track you down.

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address and protects your identity while surfing the web or exchanging files. This makes it difficult to track you down. Pay attention to your privacy: Be careful with personal information. Do not provide details of your internet activity when contacted.

Be careful with personal information. Do not provide details of your internet activity when contacted. Consult a lawyer: If you receive a payment claim, you should seek legal advice. A media lawyer can help you take the best course of action.

File-sharing payment requests are a problem that affects many Internet users, certainly not just BitTorrent users. It is important to be aware of the risks and take steps to protect privacy. By using a VPN, relying on trusted sources, and being careful with personal information, you can protect yourself from unexpected payment requests.

Tarnkappe.info