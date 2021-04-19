How is soft skin care?

The Origins of Acure Organics

Jon and Kristy Guerra started Acure Organics, a skin and hair care company. Jon had spent more than 17 years in the natural personal care industry, working in product formulation and development, when Kristy persuaded him to start his own business.

Acure Organics skin care products are free of parabens, sulfates, formaldehyde, paraffin, and mineral oil, and are made with high-quality, natural, certified organic ingredients. It’s not sufficient to be natural; it has to work,” the brand believes. Acure Organics also values environmental stewardship, which is why all of their products are 100 percent biodegradable.

The Top 6 Acure Organics Skin Care Products

Cleansers, scrubs, facial mists, moisturizers, oils, serums, eye care, masks, and more are available from Acure Organics. We’ll go over the top six Acure Organics skin care items in detail below.

Intensively Soothing Cleansing Cream

The organic argan oil, peony extract, and sunflower amino acids in this Acure Organics delicate facial cleanser gently cleanse the skin while also improving hydration. Surfactants like sodium cocoyl isethionate and disodium coco-glucoside are used in this formula, as they are in most cleansers.. One end of a surfactant molecule is hydrophilic (attracted to water) and the other end is lipophilic (attracted to oil). Surfactants are able to attract and suspend oils, dirt, and other impurities that have collected on the skin, allowing them to be washed away and the skin to be left clean.

Brightening Facial Scrub

The Acure Brightening Facial Scrub exfoliates the skin with walnut shell powder and kaolin clay. Physical exfoliation, also known as mechanical exfoliation, involves scrubbing away dead skin cells with an abrasive substance. Chemical exfoliation, on the other hand, entails the use of ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) to dissolve keratin and kill dead skin cells. While both methods of exfoliation can help remove dead skin cells from the outer layer of skin, chemical exfoliants are preferred by most skin care professionals. Physical exfoliants, like the walnut shell powder in this Acure Organics facial scrub, are also too abrasive for the skin, causing microtears and irritation.

Glowing Night Cream

This Acure night cream claims to brighten the skin’s appearance while still hydrating and guarding it. Despite the fact that the brand claims that chlorella, echinacea, and argan oil are key ingredients in this night cream, these ingredients are only used in very small amounts. These ingredients are listed after xanthan gum, so we know they’re there. Xanthan gum is a thickener that is commonly used at a concentration of 1%, but it can also be used at 0.1 percent in some cases. This means that the Acure night cream contains less than 1% of the key ingredients.

Brightening Day Cream

Acure Brightening Day Cream claims to moisturize, protect, combat dullness, and even out skin tone. The important ingredients in this day cream, according to the brand, are cica (centella asiatica) extract and argan oil. This formula, like the Acure night cream, contains very low concentrations of these “essential” ingredients. Argan oil, in fact, is the ingredient with the second-lowest concentration! We believe it is misleading to refer to these ingredients as “key” because there is such a small amount in the product that they aren’t doing anything for your skin.

Cleansing Gel with a Brightening Effect

Surfactants in the Acure Brightening Cleansing Gel help wash away dirt, grease, and make-up. Small quantities of pomegranate, blackberry, and acai extracts are also included in the formula, which could potentially provide antioxidant advantages.

The Essentials Marula Oil

Acure Marula Oil is a light, rapidly absorbed facial oil that helps to relieve dry skin. Split ends, dry cuticles, scars, and stretch marks should all be handled with Acure Marula Oil, according to the brand. Marula oil has a fatty acid profile comparable to olive oil (roughly 70 to 78 percent oleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid), but it is 10 times more resistant to oxidation.

What Are the Main Ingredients of Acure Organics Skin Care?

Acure Organics formulates their 100 percent vegan skin care products with a variety of naturally derived botanical extracts. We did notice, however, that the brand uses a few essential ingredients throughout their collection, including chlorella, coconut oil, argan oil, and pomegranate extract, among others.Several Acure Organics skin care items, such as the Brightening Facial Scrub and the Brightening Night Cream, include chlorella as a key ingredient. Chlorella is a eukaryotic microalgae that is green in color. Chlorella has been shown to induce collagen synthesis when applied to the skin. Chlorella also has anti-collagenase and anti-elastase properties. Collagenase and elastase, respectively, are enzymes that break down collagen and elastin. As collagen and elastin are responsible for skin’s strength and elasticity, avoiding their degradation is critical for keeping a youthful appearance.

Almost all Acure Organics skin care products contain coconut oil, which is excellent because coconut oil has a lot of benefits for the skin. Coconut oil contains between 80 and 90% saturated fat, making it extremely stable when exposed to heat and oxygen. Topical application of coconut oil strengthens the skin barrier, facilitates quicker wound healing, and even protects the skin from UV radiation, according to a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

Unsaturated fatty acids, such as oleic acid and linoleic acid, make up the majority of argan oil (80%). Oleic acid is a monounsaturated fatty acid in the omega-9 family that acts as a penetration enhancer by disrupting the skin barrier. Linoleic acid is a polyunsaturated omega-6 fatty acid (PUFA). Unfortunately, PUFAs are highly unstable and prone to oxidation, which means they quickly turn rancid and produce free radicals, which can destroy our cells and cause aging signs. Even though argan oil contains only about 35% PUFAs (linoleic acid), this is still something to consider, particularly since Acure Organics uses many other high-PUFA oils in their products (safflower oil, sunflower oil).