Olympia 2016: Canadian swimmer condorelli with middle finger ritual

While other swimmers listen to music before a competition or withdraw peacefully, Canadian Santo Condorelli extends his middle finger to the crowd. What wows the crowd is an essential part of the 21-year-old’s race – here you can find out why.

There is a long history behind it: When an Italian-born swimmer was eight years old, he often had to fight anxiously before swimming competitions. Especially when it comes to older opponents, he found it difficult. His father and then his coach Joseph Condorelli took a measure to calm his son. Dad’s idea Now tell Canadian broadcaster BCB how he helped his son at that time: “You have to strengthen your confidence and at the same time send a signal to everyone: Damn it, now I’m swimming!” The middle finger ritual is born. Santo Condorelli remembers his father’s actions and says, “He said to me,” Show me the middle finger when you’re behind your starting barrier and I’ll take it back to you. “