The UK government has announced that the UK national flag will soon be flown on all government buildings.

The government has informed ministries and local governments that the flag will be raised every day rather than just special occasions, such as the opening of Parliament and Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

“People rightly expect Union Jack to blow up city and government buildings across the country as evidence of our regional and national identity,” said Local Government Minister Robert Jenric.

National flag hoisting is less common in the United Kingdom than in some other countries, such as the United States.

But since Boris Johnson was elected Prime Minister in December 2019, the Union Jack has become increasingly visible – the ubiquitous backdrop for interviewing cabinet ministers from their offices or homes.

Its increasing visibility is part of a government campaign to affirm the unity of the United Kingdom at a time of growing support for Scottish independence. The red, white, and blue flag of the Union combines the emblems of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, which together with Wales make up the United Kingdom.

Some Britons feel uncomfortable with the visual display of patriotism or the flag’s association with the British Empire and Brexit.

Under the new rules, any government building wishing to raise the European Union flag will need special permission. The government says the rules “allowing the European Union flag to be hoisted on public buildings without a permit will be lifted after the UK leaves the European Union”.

However, the new rules will not apply to Northern Ireland. There, the placement of the British and Irish flags is a highly sensitive subject subject to complex rules.