One Planet Pizza and Violife jointly launching vegan pizza pockets in the UK

Jan 19 2022

One Planet Pizza I got into this vegetarian Saving the best for last and now announcing a new vegan pizza pocket collection. In her first collaboration with Violife The chain will launch three new types of Mediterranean vegetables, Peppernomi and Cheezeburger. Vegetarian pizza pockets will be available across the country directly from One Planet Pizzafabrik from January 20th.

The classic hot snack from the ’80s is revived thanks to One Planet Pizza: the new “pocket pizza” is 100% plant-based and made with a stone-baked crust, and the One Planet Pizza family recipe with tomato sauce and innovative Violife Epic Mature manufactured.

This calzone-like snack can be enjoyed as a hearty, hot and delicious snack, simply to take away or with a salad for lunch or dinner. Pizza pockets can be reheated in just 2 minutes in the microwave or in the toaster for maximum nostalgia.

With every pizza sold, One Planet Pizza supports tree planting in collaboration with its global reforestation partner I planted one tree.

Joe Hill, co-founder of One Planet Pizza, is excited and says, “Our customers have been screaming for us to make pizza pockets! Whether it’s for them as die-hard fans of the ’80s or for their kids. With the start of the new year, our first collaboration with Violife will make your dreams come true – it wasn’t lunch That easy and delicious. You can thank us later!”

Alan Black, Head of Marketing – Upfield UK commented: “One Planet Pizza Pockets come just in time. Made with our signature family dough and sauce, and packed with Violife’s vegan alternative cheese, these pizza pockets are a real treat! Together we bring fun and vegan eating to more families.” We just hope there’s enough of them.”

One Planet Pizza Pockets will be joining from January 20th One Planet Pizza Available and delivered frozen throughout the UK including Northern Ireland.