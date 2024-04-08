Meeting between William and Harry “choreographed and staged”

Prince Harry faces a big challenge: King Charles' youngest son is traveling to London in early May for the “Invictus Games” anniversary. The big question is: How will Harry get along with his family in the kingdom?

A brief meeting, but nothing

Royal expert Tom Quinn believes Harry may feel he has no choice but to meet his relatives. “If he decided not to come, it would require some explanation, because everyone would assume it was because he didn't want the shame of meeting his brother, or because he didn't decide not to see him,” Quinn was quoted as saying by “Glass.”

However, it's clear that Harry and William aren't planning a long reunion. When the warring brothers meet, it is only briefly. “It would be worse than finding a compromise where Harry sees William for ten minutes, or making up an excuse as to why he doesn't have time to see his brother and father and rushing to the States with his children. But no one will be fooled by these excuses,” said the senior expert.

Lately, the relationship between the two has not been great. Even when Harry and Meghan texted after Kate's cancer announcement, William responded very briefly. Plus, most of the news was written by the palace anyway.

Quinn says that every meeting between the brothers is somehow “choreographed and orchestrated.” “Given Kate's cancer diagnosis, Harry will definitely try to see his brother and Kate,” says Quinn, who doesn't expect a reconciliation between the brothers.