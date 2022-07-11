In Great Britain, new allegations are being made against Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He reportedly met with oligarch and former KGB operative Alexander Lebede during his time as foreign minister.

London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under fire for unsolicited meetings with oligarch and former KGB agent Alexander Lebedev when he was foreign secretary. Opposition parties demanded the government to conduct the inquiry on Sunday. Johnson first acknowledged the April 2018 meeting on Wednesday, saying no government officials were present.

The conversation took place shortly after a NATO meeting where the alliance discussed how to deal with Russia. Earlier, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were critically injured in the Salisbury poisoning attack. London immediately blamed the Kremlin for the attack.

“Having this meeting at this time shows a reckless disregard for national security risks,” Labor MP Yvette Cooper told Sky News. He said it was “unthinkable” for a foreign minister to meet a former KGB agent known for his close ties to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. However, this incident matches Johnson’s behavior with lies, violations of the law, and abuse of office.

Boris Johnson resigns as party leader British Prime Minister Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party. But he wants to continue as head of government until a successor is chosen © Source: Reuters

Johnson and his Conservative Party have long been criticized for their close ties to the Lebedev family and other wealthy Russian citizens, many of whom are major Tory donors.

Lebede’s son Yevgeny, who owns the London Evening Standard newspaper and has stakes in the Independent newspaper, was appointed to the British House of Lords in 2020 on Johnson’s advice. In the House of Lords he holds the title of Baron Van Hampton of the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames in the Russian Federation and Siberia. The nomination is currently being considered by a parliamentary committee.

RND/dpa