November 25, 2023

Germany and Chile Plan Government Club » latinapress news

Jordan Lambert November 25, 2023 2 min read

Germany and Chile want to set up a government club at next week’s COP28 climate summit to help developing countries invest in decarbonising industries such as steel and cement production. The move comes weeks after the EU introduced a pilot phase of its carbon border tax, which will tax carbon-intensive steel and cement imports into Europe from 2026, sparking unease among trading partners. The “climate club” of Germany and Chile could try to alleviate these concerns.

According to an initial report seen by Reuters, the partners will launch a platform to connect emerging and developing countries with financial and technical support from governments and the private sector. The report is scheduled to be released on December 1 during the COP28 launch event in Dubai. “We will promote favorable policy environments to accelerate decarbonisation in hard-to-mine sectors, starting with steel and cement,” the statement said. This includes trying to harmonize international standards for the green sector, for example to record emissions from industrial products, it continues.

The German Economy and Climate Ministry did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for Chile’s environment ministry said the club “underlines the importance of multilateralism and cooperation in finding solutions”. Berlin, which held an initial meeting of members in May to set the club’s goals, sought support from governments and financial institutions. The club’s website lists 33 members, including the United States, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, the European Union, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Mozambique, Morocco, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. India and China have not joined yet. China, the world’s biggest steel exporter, has criticized the EU tariff as a barrier to trade. India plans to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization against the move. The European Commission says the measure was introduced in line with WTO rules.

See also  UK concerned about data protection risks – EURACTIV.de


© 2009 – 2023 agency latinapress News & Media. All rights reserved. All content on this website is protected by copyright. Reproduction and distribution permitted only with the prior written permission of IAP. Articles and reader reports marked by name do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board. For submissions and comments, please use the contact form.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Börse Express – EQS Voting Rights: Delivery Hero SE (Germany)

November 25, 2023 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Canada Urumqi Yangini Ve Aklik Choikirimi 1. Ilinda Anildi

November 24, 2023 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

British Home Secretary misbehaves in House of Commons

November 24, 2023 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

3 min read

Shifting to the right in the Netherlands + pesticide regulation + Meloni in Schulz • Europe.Table

November 25, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Antarctica: The world’s largest iceberg is on the move again

November 25, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Wolf accepts the warning with a wink

November 25, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Discovery of cosmic rays of enormous size

November 25, 2023 Gilbert Cox