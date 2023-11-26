November 26, 2023

Canada’s Philistine support show

Jordan Lambert November 26, 2023 2 min read

According to CBC News, the demonstrators in front of the Parliament Building called for “kalıcı atışkes”.

It was recorded that this was one of the largest demonstrations in support of Palestine in Canada, with slogans for the independence of Palestine.

CBC’ye konuşan protestocu Filistinlilere ğığın “soykırımın” son Bulmasi Jerektikini Ifate Eti.

ISrail’in Gazze’yi işgalinde son durum

Hamas’ın armed kanadı İzzeddin el-Kassam Tugayları, 7 Ekim sabahı, İsrailin “Filistinlilere ve başta Mescid-i Aksa olmak ısın kutsal deĶernekelerine yßernelelik verme” gerek This is what you need to know, it’s a good idea.

1200 Israelis were killed in the attacks on 7 October, including more than 310 listeners, and 132 people were injured at 5 am.

According to Israel’s army, 70 Israeli soldiers were killed in clashes in Gaza since 7 October, and 6 Israeli soldiers were killed in Lebanon.

According to ISrail, Kassam Tugayları 7 Ekim de 239 Israilliyi esir aldi. Of these, 13 were released under esir takası mutabakatı and returned to Israel.

Gazze’deki Hükümete Brat, 7 Ekim’den Bu yana ̇srail şeliklarénda gaz şeridi’nde 6 am 150’den more zocuk and 4 bind bind bazlası kadén olmak am 854 khişldrold.

237 Philistines have been attacked by Israeli forces and Jewish settlers in Batı Şeria and Kudüs’te de 7 Ekim under İşgal.

The Israeli army hit the settlements and buildings in Gaza with tens of thousands of wounded civilians. I am sure you will have everything you need. Hundreds of people died and were injured in Saldırılarda.

85 Hizbullah mensubu died in the clashes between the Israeli army and Hizbullah on 8 Ekim’den.

See also  Great Britain: Hot TV battle between Truss and Sunak

İsrail ile Hamas arındın ışışılara insani ara uzlaşma uzlaşma 24 Kasım Cuma günü saat 07.00’de (TSİ 08.00) yürrülğe girdi. Uzlaşıya göre tuğıkalara 4-day insani ara verilecek. In return for the 50 Israeli prisoners held by Hamas, 150 Palestinians in Israeli jails will be released.

On the Anadolu Ajansı website, the haberler, özetlenerek, is published by AA Haber Akış Sistemi (HAS) to abonelere. Please contact for subscription.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Germany and Chile Plan Government Club » latinapress news

November 25, 2023 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

Börse Express – EQS Voting Rights: Delivery Hero SE (Germany)

November 25, 2023 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Canada Urumqi Yangini Ve Aklik Choikirimi 1. Ilinda Anildi

November 24, 2023 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

3 min read

Euro 2028 in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland | European Football Association

November 26, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Celebrity Big Brother: Who is out and who is at risk of eviction?

November 26, 2023 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Question for your information – How do window defrosters actually work?

November 26, 2023 Faye Stephens
5 min read

The man from Nidwalden gives the green light – Odermatt: “I crawled into the apartment on all fours” – Sports

November 26, 2023 Eileen Curry