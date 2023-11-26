November 26, 2023

China’s symphony orchestra wins applause with premiere performance in New York – Xinhua

Jordan Lambert November 26, 2023 2 min read

New York, Nov. 26, 2023 (Xinhua) — Performers of the Symphony Orchestra of the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, China, perform at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on November 24, 2023. China’s Artist Leading Symphony Orchestra returned here on Friday evening after a Covid-related hiatus and captured the hearts of over a thousand audience members with their world premiere compositions. (Photo by Michael Vialago/Xinhua)

New York, Nov. 26, 2023 (Xinhua) — Performers of the Symphony Orchestra of the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, China, perform at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on November 24, 2023. China’s Artist Leading Symphony Orchestra returned here on Friday evening after a Covid-related hiatus and captured the hearts of over a thousand audience members with their world premiere compositions. (Photo by Michael Vialago/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 (Xinhua) — Fan Linfeng, a bamboo flutist from the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, China, performs at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2023. China’s leading symphony orchestra returned here on Friday evening after a Covid-related hiatus and captured the hearts of an audience of over a thousand with their world premiere compositions. (Photo by Michael Vialago/Xinhua)

New York, Nov. 26, 2023 (Xinhua) — Performers of the Symphony Orchestra of the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, China, perform at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on November 24, 2023. China’s Artist Leading Symphony Orchestra returned here on Friday evening after a Covid-related hiatus and captured the hearts of over a thousand audience members with their world premiere compositions. (Photo by Michael Vialago/Xinhua)

See also  Rain washes away debris from Canadian wildfires

New York, Nov. 26, 2023 (Xinhua) — Performers of the Symphony Orchestra of the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, China, perform at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on November 24, 2023. China’s Artist Leading Symphony Orchestra returned here on Friday evening after a Covid-related hiatus and captured the hearts of over a thousand audience members with their world premiere compositions. (Photo by Michael Vialago/Xinhua)

New York, Nov. 26, 2023 (Xinhua) — Song Yuanming from the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, China, will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on November 24, 2023. China’s Artist Leading Symphony Orchestra returned here on Friday evening after a Covid-related hiatus and captured the hearts of more than a thousand listeners with their world premiere compositions. (Photo by Michael Vialago/Xinhua)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Canada’s Philistine support show

November 26, 2023 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Germany and Chile Plan Government Club » latinapress news

November 25, 2023 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

Börse Express – EQS Voting Rights: Delivery Hero SE (Germany)

November 25, 2023 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

3 min read

Planning for the “emergency law”: Sunak sticks to Rwanda’s plans

November 26, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

800 guests at the closing ceremony of the Battenberg Musical Train

November 26, 2023 Ulva Robson
4 min read

When it comes to units, feelings are more important than logic

November 26, 2023 Faye Stephens
4 min read

Rams Al Murr area: Heated debate about day care in primary schools – News from Rams Al Murr area

November 26, 2023 Eileen Curry