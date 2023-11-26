China’s symphony orchestra wins applause with premiere performance in New York – Xinhua

New York, Nov. 26, 2023 (Xinhua) — Performers of the Symphony Orchestra of the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, China, perform at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on November 24, 2023. China’s Artist Leading Symphony Orchestra returned here on Friday evening after a Covid-related hiatus and captured the hearts of over a thousand audience members with their world premiere compositions. (Photo by Michael Vialago/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 (Xinhua) — Fan Linfeng, a bamboo flutist from the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, China, performs at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2023. China’s leading symphony orchestra returned here on Friday evening after a Covid-related hiatus and captured the hearts of an audience of over a thousand with their world premiere compositions. (Photo by Michael Vialago/Xinhua)

New York, Nov. 26, 2023 (Xinhua) — Song Yuanming from the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, China, will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York, the United States, on November 24, 2023. China’s Artist Leading Symphony Orchestra returned here on Friday evening after a Covid-related hiatus and captured the hearts of more than a thousand listeners with their world premiere compositions. (Photo by Michael Vialago/Xinhua)