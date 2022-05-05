Normal in the UK: Why not mow your lawn now

Daisy flowers, clover and dandelions are often seen as weeds. However, plants are not weeds, but wild herbs. They have a high environmental value to insects. The more we know about these plants, the more they will accept. It’s all a question of feeling.

De la Jewelers: First, quick starters like daisies, ground ivy, speedwell, clover and dandelion. However, in some gardens, daisies and pests also appeared.

Pettina de la Ccellery: A perfectly landscaped lawn provides opportunities for small food and insects to build nests. Studies show that frequent mowing down the lawn mower increases the rate of nectar-bearing flowers tenfold. A similar observation was made by plantation owners who participated in the May cut-off last year and sent in photos for the competition.

That is why the lawn should not be cut in May

Thumb rule with beer bottle

A perfectly landscaped lawn provides opportunities for small food and insects to build nests. Christine Close / DPA-DMN

Question: Doesn’t the uncut lawn look confusing?

De la Jewelers: Even the alleged disorder will appear properly through the design. You do not have to mow the entire lawn, you can leave areas with different heights – as a fire in the corners, on the edge or in the middle. The path cut through the long grass can also provide order. The lawn-like edges, which are cut only once a year, act as pupae for butterflies.

Question: What do we humans get out of this?

De la Jewelers: We can relax in the deck chair, enjoy the garden and feel it in a completely different way. We can observe butterflies, discover new plants and identify them by use – or be happy that they exist.

Question: What to do if a neighbor complains?

De la Jewelers: Tell you what, I’m not lazy, I’m doing something for insects. In this case, doing nothing can be very environmental.

Question: Considering the immense pest mortality, isn’t action a drop bucket?

De la Jewelers: She is not. About 75 percent of households own a garden, 7 percent own a garden and 7 percent operate a community garden. There are also public green spaces and parks – a large area where we can influence more than agriculture.

We already know that there is more space and more biodiversity in private gardens than there are in the woods. In the garden itself, a lawn usually forms the largest area. A lot can be achieved by changing anything here.

Question: How many times do you think it is necessary to mow the lawn?

De la Jewelers: That cannot be said in general. It depends on the application. If children want to play football on the lawn, it should be short.

But the area can also be divided into different grassland and grassland areas. A flowering herbaceous lawn should be mowed four to six times a year, and a flowering lawn should be mowed only two to three times. The cutting is then on a dry surface. The seeds may still fall from the seed stages and land on the ground.

Question: How do you cut in a natural way?

De la Jewelers: Insects are best cut from the inside to escape to hedges or the neighboring garden. A scythe, sickle, brush cutter or bar saw is recommended. A rotary sawmill sucks up insects.

There is a thumb rule for height: a lying beer bottle will still fit under the lawn. If you tear too much or cut too deep underneath, there are no more flowers.

Question: What else could there be if nothing wanted to bloom?

De la Jewelers: There may be different reasons. If the grass is planted too densely, wild plants will find it difficult to germinate. Pesticides and excess fertilizers also inhibit growth.

Question: How can wild plants settle even in mossy places?

De la Jewelers: The most effective way is to mow the lawn and plant wild plants in the bare soil. You can do this in places. If the wild plants sow by themselves, it will slowly spread throughout the area from there.

Question: What else can be done to make the lawn environmentally valuable?

De la Jewelers: It makes sense to use organic fertilizer and use it sparingly. You should do without pesticides – not only on the lawn, but also on the beds. Because everything has an impact on the neighborhood.

Contaminated corners of dead wood and nettle can develop into small biotopes for beetles, wild bees and butterflies. And small sinks and bowls that collect water are valuable insect drinkers.