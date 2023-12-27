Buy Amazon Fire 4k devices now for up to 44% cheaper

Homepage Product recommendation

from: Alina Wagner

Get it now: Buy Amazon Fire 4k devices up to 44 percent cheaper. © Panther Media/Andrey Popov

Get up to 44 percent off Fire TV 4K streaming devices and accessories — including Firesticks, the latest Fire TV Cube, and the Alexa Voice Remote Pro.

Amazon Fire Sticks and Cubes deliver the clearest 4K resolution and easy streaming. It's perfect for movies, series and live TV. The process is very easy. Enjoy a wide range of content and ease of integration into your home. Take advantage of Amazon's limited-time offer Also – it pays to be quick.

Amazon Fire 4k devices discounted up to 44%

Fire TV 4K streaming devices, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, provide high-definition 4K streaming. They connect via your TV's HDMI port and provide access to a variety of streaming services. Additional accessories for these devices include remote controls with voice control or an Ethernet adapter for a more stable Internet connection.

What can you do with Fire TV Cube?

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is a flexible device that allows you to stream content from various service providers to your TV. Thanks to Alexa voice control, it is easy to use and can also be used as a universal remote. It is compatible with smart home systems. The Fire Cube also offers 4K streaming and Dolby Atmos for a good viewing and listening experience.

What's the difference between Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube?

The Fire TV Stick is a small device that plugs into the HDMI port on your TV and is usually operated by a remote control. The Fire TV Cube, on the other hand, is cube-shaped and has a built-in microphone array. It can be controlled by voice command and remote control. The cube provides more power and can also control other home entertainment devices. On the other hand, a stick is a cheaper solution.

Who deserves a Fire TV Stick?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is worth it for people on a budget who want to use streaming services occasionally and don't have advanced home entertainment needs. It's also convenient for travelers because it's small and portable, and offers Alexa voice control features if you already use Alexa devices.

Which firestick is the best?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the most powerful model. It offers fast Wi-Fi 6 and has an improved processor and graphics chip for smooth streaming. It can also display live images from surveillance cameras in a small screen window while watching TV.

For €49.00 instead 79.99 euros

How do I install Fire Stick?

How to properly install Amazon TV Stick:

Connection to TV: Connect your Fire TV Stick to a free HDMI port on your TV. power supply: Connect the stick to a power source. Prepare the remote control: Insert the batteries into the included remote control. turn on the TV: Turn on your TV. language setting: Select your preferred language on your Fire TV Stick. Wi-Fi connection: Connect the stick to your WiFi network. Amazon account: Sign in with your Amazon account. Software setup:Complete the program setup. Install applications: Install apps and streaming services of your choice. Set up Alexa: Optionally you can activate the Alexa function. Check the HDMI input: Make sure your TV is set to the correct HDMI input to play content from your Fire TV Stick.

How much does it cost to watch TV with a Fire TV Stick?

While the Fire TV Stick itself does not incur any monthly costs, additional fees may apply for using different streaming services. Services like Netflix, Disney+, or Amazon Prime Video require separate subscriptions. Prices vary depending on the provider and subscription chosen. Amazon Prime Video, for example, costs €8.99 per month or €89.90 per year.

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can access Prime Video, which offers an extensive library of movies, TV series, and Amazon Originals.

There are also a number of free offers you can take advantage of on the Fire TV Stick. These include public broadcasters' media libraries and free TV streaming apps like Zattoo, which provide access to many channels at no additional cost.

In short, the primary cost of the Fire TV Stick is purchase, while running costs are mainly determined by the streaming services and additional apps you choose.